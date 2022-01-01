90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo shows off full head of hair in throwback photo

Gino Palazzolo refuses to let his Panamanian girlfriend Jasmine see him without his hat. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Gino Palazzolo shares a throwback photo back when he had a full head of hair.

Like many middle-aged men, the TLC star has lost most of his hair, however, he refuses to let his Panamanian girlfriend, Jasmine Pineda, see his head.

“Jasmine knows about my hair and stuff — or the hair I don’t have — but in video chat, you know, I always have my hat on because I prefer how I look with the hat on,” he told the TLC cameras during a confessional.

While that isn’t the only secret he kept from his girlfriend, the 51-year-old admitted he feels insecure without a hat.

“I started wearing a hat, I don’t know how many years ago, because I have lost my hair over time,” Gino explains to the 90 Day Fiance producers after refusing to remove his baseball cap during a confessional.

He added, “When I don’t have a hat on, I feel like I’m naked or something,”

In the latest episode, while getting intimate with Jasmine after a spat over tipping a waitress, the Panamanian managed to get Gino to take his clothes off, but the American wouldn’t take off one of his favorite hats.

Gino Palazzolo shows off thick hair in a throwback photo

Gino shared an Instagram photo revealing his thick Italian hair that he so dearly misses in a throwback photo.

In the caption, the TLC star revealed the photo was from when he was a young man attending his father’s wedding.

“My Dads wedding. From left Tony( bro), Uncle Marco, Dad and me. I was 24 years young. Throwback. 💯🥳🤠☀️.”

The photo drew compliments with one fan wondering how the 51-year-old managed to maintain his lean physique 25 years later.

“Great photo Gino!👌🥰 I wonder how do you stay in shape eating not too healthy food?😉.”

He responded, “ I do a lot of walking 😃.”

Another comment from an Instagram follower may put the TLC star in hot water with Jasmine.

“Very handsome!,” the woman wrote to which he responded: “awwwww you are sweet 💙.”

An observer couldn’t help but notice Gino’s resemblance to Jerry Seinfield in the throwback photo.

“Omg! I literally thought this was a picture with Jerry Seinfeld and was looking for you…then I realized that is you. 😆,” the person wrote.

Pic credit:@gpalazz2/Instagram

Gino and Jasmine made their debut on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The American TLC star is a product development engineer, and Jasmine, 34, is an American literature teacher.

Gino expressed concern about the Panamanian TLC star’s jealousy issue from their first meeting.

While there appears to be chemistry between the pair, it is unclear whether the couple will last, considering their glaring relationship issues.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on TLC.