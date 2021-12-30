90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Gino is keeping a secret from Jasmine about one of his exes

Gino is keeping a secret from Jasmine. Pic credit: TLC

Gino and Jasmine are the ones to watch on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day and so far, the couple has given us a lot to talk about. Not many people are hopeful that their relationship will stand the test of time as there are some glaring red flags in the relationship.

Gino has already spent quite a bit of money on the Panamanian native and this has left his friends and family concerned that Jasmine could be using him for money.

However, the biggest issue between them is Jasmine’s jealousy.

Gino assumed that it was due to their distance. However, he arrived in Panama and quickly realized that his girlfriend’s jealousy issues run much deeper than just distance.

Gino defends his ex-wife after Jasmine calls her ‘stupid

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Gino is caught in quite the predicament. He has something to tell Jasmine but is hesitant to spill the beans because he fears her reaction.

In the clip, Gino and Jasmine go shopping for things to bring back to the U.S because Jasmine thinks Gino’s house has too many memories of his ex-wife. As they browsed the store she told him, “I wanna see things that remind me of my country, not your stupid ex-wife.”

Gino quickly shut down the rude comment and replied, “I just don’t think you should say ‘stupid,’ she’s just my ex-wife and that’s that.”

Jasmine later confessed, “I hate that Gino has a past. He has been married before with a Brazilian girl and I saw on video chat his house screams[of] her [in] every corner.”

The 34-year-old continued, “But if we’re gonna a have a future together and you’re expecting me to move to the United States, I don’t wanna live in a house that someone else decorated.”

Gino is keeping a secret from Jasmine

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple continued to shop for souvenirs for Gino to take back to the U.S. However, the conversation about his ex-wife had Gino feeling quite nervous.

Jasmine thinks that Gino has cut all communication with his exes but Gino confessed that is not the case and he doesn’t know how to tell her.

“Over the last nine months with Jasmine one thing I’ve learned to do is not talk about my exes,” said Gino “Because there’s been a couple of times where she got so upset that she wouldn’t talk to me until the next day.”

He continued, “There’s things Jasmine doesn’t know about my exes, and knowing what I know about Jasmine’s jealousy I worry about what she would do if she ever found out that I’m still friends with one of my exes.”

Check out the sneak peek below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.