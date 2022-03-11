90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Johnny finds out from Ella that she slept with another man

Ella and Johnny are yet to see each other in person on Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ella Johnson makes a cheating confession that threatens her future with her long-distance boyfriend, Johnny.

Fans have speculated whether the couple is still together, considering the tumultuous nature of their relationship.

In the current season of Before the 90 Days, Ella is growing impatient with Johnny’s excuses for not traveling to the United States.

On the other hand, the Chinese reality star cites COVID-19 travel restrictions as the reason they cannot unite.

Ella tells Johnny she slept with another man

In the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ella tells her boyfriend, Johnny, she slept with another man.

While speaking online with the Idaho native, Johnny told Ella to wait until February, which will delay their meeting for another seven months.

“I still choosing not to go because it’s a long time to be quarantined,” he further explained in a confessional.

Ella assumes he doesn’t want to meet her: “Well, it seems pretty clear that you’ve made up your mind that you don’t want to come,” she said.

The TLC star implored her to wait a few more months, but Ella grew impatient.

“I don’t want to have to keep waiting, because what if you never come, and I’ve wasted all of that time doing nothing, and I’m still single by like 37,” she said

“I don’t think you understand how hard this has been on me,” Ella said.

She then confessed to Johnny that she had sex with another man.

“I need attention. I need physical attention,” she said, continuing: “And when you have been going back and forth with this, I called over a friend and talked with him, and cuddled with him, and we ended up having sex.”

Johnny remained silent while Ella continued to explain her decision adding, “she didn’t mean for it to happen,” and that she was “distraught and upset.”

Ella Tells Johnny She Cheated on Him! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Is Ella attempting to make Johnny jealous?

In the teaser for Sunday night’s episode, Johnny appeared distraught at the news that Ella had slept with someone else.

Before the 90 Day viewers blasted Ella while speculating that it was an attempt to make Johnny jealous.

In a Reddit discussion, a Redditor criticized Ella for feeling guilty only after prompting an emotional reaction from her online boyfriend.

“The preview made it look like she only felt bad AFTER she told him and “he looked sad” – Really?!?! You didn’t feel bad about before then? Like right after?! Ella is an insufferable heifer,” a person wrote.

Another Redditor added: “Right?! I can’t wait! For a second I thought that maybe she’s just saying it to get him jealous 🤷🏼‍♀️ but both things are sick!!”

Pic credit: Reddit

Fans will have to tune in to the upcoming episode to find out the fallout of Ella’s confession.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs at 8 p.m. ET Sundays on TLC.