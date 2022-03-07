90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Are Johnny and Ella still together? Here’s what we know

It remains a mystery if 90 Day Fiance couple Ella and Johnny have met in person. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the online couple Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao are yet to meet in person.

However, fans are curious if they are still together, as Ella recently expressed her frustration and doubt over whether Johnny is serious about their relationship.

They are currently starring in Season 5 of the TLC spin-off series, but Johhny’s anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic is getting in the way of the couple being together.

Ella, a 29-year-old from Idaho Falls, rubbed fans the wrong way after facing accusations fetishizing her boyfriend’s race and ethnicity.

Are Ella and Johnny still together?

It appears the Before the 90 Days couple are still together; however, it remains a mystery if they have been physically together.

Last month, Ella shared a man-crush money post featuring a selfie of the Chinese reality TV star.

“Another man crush Monday I just couldn’t resist he looks so handsome and I love it 😍 ❤️ 💋🌹”

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, the Idaho native shared a screengrab of the couple having a video chat.

Johnny Plans To Help Ella Lose Weight | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

However, with the TLC spin-off series still airing, the 90 Day Fiance stars may be keeping the element of surprise by not revealing any photos of themselves together.

Johnny, a father of one, planned to leave his job as an electric car manufacturer to visit Ella in America.

He revealed on the series that he financially provides for his parents, who are the primary caregivers to his son.

The TLC star feared contracting COVID-19 in the United States due to their relaxed policies compared to China and a surge in infections.

Ella fears Johnny will not be attracted to her in person after her experience dating an Indian man online. After they met in Thailand, their relationship did not work out when he changed his mind about having a sexual relationship.

Ella gives Johhny an ultimatum

After Johnny’s Singapore visa was denied, where he planned to quarantine before flying over to the United States, he revealed a second plan to spend two weeks in Dubai before flying over.

Ella Wants To Meet Johnny in Dubai! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

Ella then hatched a plan to meet him in Dubai, asking her parent to fund the trip so that they can quarantine together.

Johnny did not feel it was worth the risk, but Ella gave him an ultimatum to meet in Dubai finally or agree to have an open relationship.

The reality star feared losing Ella, but fans will have to tune in to see his next move to save their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.