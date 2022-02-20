90 Day Fiance: Ella proves she and Johnny are still together, shares screenshot of their video

Ella and Johnny have yet to meet physically on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

It hasn’t worked out for most couples on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but Ella Johnson and her international love from China seem to be going strong.

Sparking a strong connection online, the pandemic kept the two oceans apart and had Ella questioning if she would ever meet Johnny in real life.

With Ella’s life revolving around a farm in Idaho, it’s clear these two will have a lot of cultural differences to work through as their only commonality seems to be their love for anime.

While it has yet to be confirmed if the two have met up physically, Ella recently shared a photo that confirms the two are still seemingly working things out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ella Johnson proves she and Johnny are still together

Due to the show still airing, participants can’t give too many clues on their current status but Ella recently took to Instagram to share a candid photo of the two.

While the two are still not physically in the same place, she captioned the picture, “Just another video chat with my love. [heart emojis]”

Pic credit: @ella90day/Instagram

Things weren’t looking good between the international lovers as Johnny canceled his trip to the US multiple times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thinking of the worst-case scenario, Johnny explained to Ella over video-chat, “Like, if I got an infection in America, there, the bill from the hospital gonna be very, very expensive. I’m gonna go bankrupt.”

The 34-year-old single father added, “If I get sick, then I cannot provide to my family.”

Clearly not happy with his answer, Ella threatened to move on if Johnny couldn’t make the trip to see her.

What’s next for Ella and Johnny on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

On the latest episode of the spinoff, Ella visited her parents on the ranch and told them she was thinking of flying to Dubai to meet Johnny since he was hesitant about coming to America.

Asking her parents for financial assistance, they weren’t interested in helping her with her plan.

Viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night on TLC to see what happens next in the story of Ella and Johnny.

Do you think Ella and Johnny will be able to make their relationship work long-term? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.