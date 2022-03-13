90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days recap: There’s no fear in love

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples faced hard truths and tough decisions during this week’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

During this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the couples dealt with both ongoing and new relationship issues.

Mounting stress and the pressure to make big decisions loomed for all of the couples. There appeared to be very little resolved for many of the stars as they navigated each problem. Some couples were seen making positive strides, while others struggled to overcome the obstacles.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples hit roadblocks in their relationships

Jasmine got a threat from an unknown Instagram account that the topless photos Gino sent to his ex-sugar baby would be shared around the internet. Jasmine described how scared she was about losing both her job and her credibility if the pictures got around, however Gino did not appear to be quite as wooried.

He told Jasmine she could get another job, which didn’t sit well with her.

Later on, Gino confronted Jasmine again and she asked to see his emails, which he obliged. Jasmine ended up finding one email that made her question whether Gino was telling the truth. She pulled up an old email about an outing Gino had taken to Legoland with an ex that he had not told Jasmine about.

Ella called Johnny to hear about his decision on whether he was going to meet her in Dubai. When Johnny said he wanted to wait another seven months until February because of COVID-19, Ella told Johnny that she had cheated on him.

Johnny quickly forgave her and said that he would stay committed.

After Mike and Ximena’s conversation with Mike’s friend Nelsy where she called Ximena out for using Mike for money, Mike agreed to work things out with Ximena. However, another phone call came from the friend where she told Mike how disrespectful Ximena was and he reconsidered.

Ximena ended up kissing him and talking him into working things out. Later that night, they snuck out of the room with the kids and slept together. Mike then took Ximena to dinner the following evening where Ximena said she did not want to sleep together until they got married.

Kim sought advice from her friend about the situation with Usman being in a relationship when they first started talking and making the song Zara about his ex.

Kim got riled up from the conversation and met up with Usman where she took the chain she bought for him under the pretense that she would give it back once he treated her the way she wanted.

After Usman said he didn’t plan anything for her trip to Africa at all and laughed about it, she threw a drink in his face. When he chased after her to the hotel room, they argued more before Usman left and told her to have a safe flight.

What happened this week on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Memphis sat down with Hamza’s mom Hayet and the translator. Hayet shared her concerns about Memphis’ past behavior and lifestyle having a negative impact on Hamza in the future. Hayet’s thinking upset Memphis who assured Hayet that Hamza would be taken care of.

Memphis, Hayet, and Hamza’s sister, Rawia, went wedding dress shopping with Memphis’ mom included through video.

Later on, Memphis talked to her lawyer about the prenup she wanted before getting married to Hamza, but was told there was not enough time to make it official since she was getting married two days later. Memphis talked about postponing the wedding.

Ben had sent Mahogany ten pages of text messages explaining the things Mahogany had concerns about, but Mahogany didn’t respond to him, which caused a lot of doubt for Ben.

The next morning, Mahogany met up with her parents who had made the journey to Ben and Mahogany’s vacation spot to make sure that Mohogany was alright.

They were off-put that Ben didn’t show up to breakfast with Mahogany. When Mahogany finally reached out to Ben, he said he wanted to speak to her parents privately.

