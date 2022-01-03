90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think Memphis disrespected Hamza’s mother and culture

Memphis’s decision to sleep with Hamza in his mom’s home against her wishes caused Before the 90 Days viewers to think she was being disrespectful. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis was told by Hamza during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that his mother Hayet said they could not sleep in the same room together under her roof.

Hamza originally told Memphis that it was okay for them to sleep together so Memphis let Hamza know that they needed to find a way to make it happen after arriving at his mom’s house.

When Memphis sat down with Hamza’s mom and sister they reiterated the separate sleeping arrangements as well.

However, Memphis and Hamza decided to sneak Hamza in after his mom went to bed but they were caught by Hayet in the morning.

While Hamza does share the blame in this sticky situation, viewers think it was Memphis’s responsibility to make a good first impression and respect the rules of Hayet’s house and culture and they took to social media to make their points.

Memphis Smith angered 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers by sleeping with Hamza in his mom’s house

On Instagram, one fan page called attention to Memphis’s decision to sleep with Hamza despite his mother’s rules against it.

They used clips from the scene where Hayet caught them together and captioned, “I can’t believe Memphis slept with Hamza in his mother’s house… She disrespected his mom and his culture…smh.”

On Reddit, a thread was started over the contentious situation. The subject of the post read, “Memphis is the most disrespectful b I have ever seen.”

The author followed that up by describing, “Having sex in mothers home!!? After she was so kind to you?”

The top comment in the Reddit thread added to that sentiment.

The critic made the point, “Even in America, a lot of people consider it disrespectful to have sex your parents home. This is especially true if you’re unmarried. I would have told him no. Though that [may] just be a cultural difference, given that Memphis is from Midwest and I’m from South East.”

Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza have a language barrier to overcome

Memphis and Hamza do not speak the same language and Memphis has even said that one of the only words they use together is “sexy time.”

During their first meeting at the airport, Memphis expressed her shock at just how hard it actually was for them to communicate.

It looks like viewers may have to watch as Memphis and Hamza cringingly try to navigate this growingly complicated relationship through translation apps and hand signs.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.