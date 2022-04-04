90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis shares photos from her wedding, threatens to block critics 

Memphis Smith shares new pictures and threatens to block haters. Pic credit: TLC

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Those seem to be Memphis’ sentiments in a social media picture dump.

She shared pictures from her Tunisian wedding to fellow 90 Day Fiance star Hamza and a warning. The three photos offered viewers an intimate look at her amorous affair.

Memphis declared that any negativity would receive a block and deletion from the mother-of-three. Since the pregnancy revelation, fans have questioned the paternity of Memphis’ third child.

Last week, Memphis Smith asked fans not to alert her of negative posts. Memphis continues to block and delete negative comments and limit communications on her social media.

Memphis shares photos from her Tunisian wedding threatens to block critics

Memphis shared some pictures from her wedding to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days co-star Hamza.

The three solo shots feature a happy Memphis on her special day.

Memphis grins in the pictures as she wears classic Tunisian attire. Her hair is long and straight, and she sports a traditional sheer hood.

She carries an ornate bouquet in one of the photos, and her intricate fabrics are sheer lace and gold. Memphis shows an eyeful of cleavage in the beautiful pictures.

She wrote in the comment, “Flashback…Picture Dump! Please NO negativity or I will delete and block you! The show is almost over and you will have other people to harass. Thank you in advance!#tunisia #tunisianbride.”

One fan wondered, “Are you and hamza still together?”

Memphis responded, “@sarraaa657 Can you please finish the show? It is almost over.”

Memphis has since limited comments on the post to further eliminate negativity.

Memphis revealed pregnancy, and fans have questions

Internet rumors swirled that Memphis had a baby back in January, but they were unconfirmed until now. The rumor source claimed that Hamza was married to Memphis and living in Michigan.

During the season finale, Memphis confirmed her pregnancy.

When Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Tell All aired on Sunday. Hamza joined Memphis on stage, which meant he could come to America after speculation and visa concerns.

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Tell All airs next Sunday. Fans will find out more information about Memphis’ pregnancy and relationship status.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.