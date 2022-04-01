90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis asks supporters not to alert her to any negative posts

Memphis Smith urges fans not to notify her of “negative” comments. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days star Memphis Smith has been facing recent backlash following her recent pregnancy announcement, and asks her fans not to send her negative comments.

After Memphis broke the news of her pregnancy in last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, some fans became extremely upset and disgruntled over the pregnancy announcement.

Some fans were on Memphis’ side and sent her tons of congratulations. However, many fans on the opposing side thought that Memphis was trying to trap Hamza, as some thought her pregnancy timeline did not add up.

90 Day Fiance’s Memphis Smith asks fans not to send her any negative comments

Memphis took to her Instagram Stories to post a little snippet about her current thoughts on the situation.

Memphis stated, “I have learned to preserve my peace! I have so much good going on right now! Lord! I’m starting to feel like old confident Memphis again! To my supporters please don’t send me anything pertaining to negative posts about me! I appreciate you all.”

“The people who matter like my community know who I am! The rest of the 90 day naysayers DON’T matter. I’m going to do what I do best keep SHINING. When people hate you for NO reason you must be doing something right!”

Memphis tells fans she is feeling confident again

Despite all of the ruthless comments that Memphis has received over the season, she states that she is feeling “confident again.”

Throughout the season, Memphis has not shown the greatest confidence within herself, or within her relationship with Hamza.

There were many mishaps between the two, including Memphis pressing so hard for a prenuptial agreement, only to accept that it would not get done before the wedding and had to aim for a post-nuptial agreement.

Many fans may also feel that Memphis has not displayed the most confidence within herself, especially when revealing her pregnancy, although Hamza was seemingly happy after hearing the news. Memphis stated that she already had two children and that they were “settled.”

As this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days comes to a close, the question still remains about Memphis and Hamza: will they survive their marriage, despite all of the issues that they have had with one another throughout the season, or will they crack under the pressure and separate?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.