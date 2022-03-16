90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis feels like a ‘queen’ after getting her makeup slayed by a friend 

Memphis shows off a new makeup style on her Instagram. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith is coming into her own and rocking a new look, thanks to her makeup artist.

The 34-year-old 90 Day Fiance star posted a new video to her social media and showed her latest style. She credits her good friend and makeup artist with the stunning look. Memphis rocks bright blue and green eye makeup in the dramatic look.

90 Day Fiance star Memphis feels like a ‘queen’ after getting her makeup slayed by a friend

Memphis shared a new video on her Instagram page for fans of the 90 Day Fiance star to see her look.

Memphis showed off her latest makeup in the video. She smiled for the camera as Justin Bieber’s Yummy played in the background.

Memphis rocks a black mesh dress, her hair is in a bun, and she has gold hoop earrings. Her face featured blue and green eyeshadow, and the dramatic blue eyeliner has long cat-eye effects. She was glowing thanks to the makeup skills of her MUA.

Memphis wrote for the caption, “When one of your good friends is a BOMB makeup artist and knows how to make you feel like the queen you are!!”

Earlier this week, Memphis posted some bikini pictures and an inspirational message to young women.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…I am thankful that I am proud of the skin I am in! Women need to realize that no matter what we do we will be criticized!”

Memphis hints that she and Hamza broke up with cryptic posts

Fans of 90 Day Fiance speculate that Memphis and Hamza broke up because of cryptic posts. This week, Memphis shared a post that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

She wrote for the caption, “Love is not only a word…but an action. Love shouldn’t cause pain, hurt, stress, insecurities, anguish, trauma, or self-doubt. Real Authentic Love doesn’t hurt…instead, it is supposed to HEAL. LOVE is HEALING NOT CONDITIONAL!”

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

A fan wrote, “Oh no Memphis! I liked you guys but you will be ok!” Memphis responded with a simple red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Hamza posted a picture of Memphis, his mom, and his sister on his Instagram page.

Fans will have to wait for the reunion of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to get an update on Memphis and Hamza’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.