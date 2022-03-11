90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis shows off her bikini body in post about embracing ‘imperfections’

90 Day Fiance viewers are confused whether Hamza and Memphis are still together. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith dons a bikini with a candid message about embracing imperfections.

In the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Memphis and Hamza’s relationship got off to a rocky start

The 34-year-old Memphis moved to Tunisia to meet her online 26-year-old boyfriend.

While he has work qualifications, Hamza is unemployed, and the couple’s language barrier prevents them from communicating efficiently.

The TLC couple kept secrets from each other that threatened their relationship. Hamza lied about his real age, and Memphis didn’t tell her Tunisian fiancé about her platonic relationship with her ex-husband.

In the recent episode, the couple got engaged but have teased a potential split on social media.

Memphis Smith embraces her bikini body in a new photo

The American TLC star has been open about her insecurities regarding her appearance. However, she confidently posed in a bikini with an inspirational message about embracing imperfections in the caption.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…I am thankful that I am proud of the skin I am in! Women need to realize that no matter what we do we will be criticized!” she wrote, continuing: “

The sad part is being criticized by other women! I hope other women can look at so called “imperfections” and embrace them! That is what makes us unique! I am a proud mother of multiple children and our bodies were designed SPECIALLY by GOD himself! We should NOT be ASHAMED 💪🏽 👑 ❤️”

Memphis and Hamza hint at breakup on social media

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple have been alluding to a breakup on social media.

For instance, Memphis has tagged recent photos of herself in Phoenix, Arizona, while it appears Hamza has yet to come to America.

In addition, the American TLC star has removed all references to 90 Day Fiance from her Instagram page, including Hamza.

She also has alluded to making mistakes regarding their relationship. On the other hand, Hamza continues to post photos of himself and Memphis as recently as this week.

“A picture dear to my heart,❣️” the Before the 90 Days star wrote in the caption of a photo with his mother, sister, and Memphis.

Memphis continues to post cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, which some fans think is about her relationship with Hamza.

In the recent episode, the couple had a conversation with a translator, and he accepted Memphis’s explanation for sleeping in her ex-husband’s house.

It is yet to be seen whether the couple makes it down the aisle on Before the 90 Days.

