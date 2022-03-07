90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Hamza says there are ‘still many surprises’ after engagement to Memphis

Hamza Moknii told 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans that there would be more surprises after his engagement to Memphis Smith. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans watched Hamza Moknii propose to Memphis Smith during the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, and according to Hamza, there is plenty more that viewers will find out.

Hamza alluded to a lot more plot in their storyline through a post on his Instagram page where he said there were “still many surprises” after his engagement to Memphis.

There have been rumors and unconfirmed reports on social media about what’s happened between them since filming Before the 90 Days, and Hamza’s admission of upcoming surprises continues to tease fans.

Hamza made an Instagram post after the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, where he successfully proposed to Memphis.

The post featured three still images from the proposal in the episode and one selfie of the Hamza and Memphis.

In the caption, Hamza wrote, “(heart emojis) There are still many surprises.”

Hamza did not elaborate on what those surprises could be and left his post open to interpretation for Before the 90 Days viewers.

What are the rumors about Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith?

There has been speculation that Memphis got pregnant during her trip to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time and that they have already had the baby.

This rumor has been considered because of photos posted by both of them on Instagram that signal there may be a baby involved in their relationship now.

If that speculation is true, it would be 34-year-old Memphis’ third baby with three different men.

The other bit of gossip circulating online is that Hamza is already in America and will be featured on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance with Memphis despite Memphis’ trash-talking of her appearance on the show.

There are yet more rumors that Hamza and Memphis are no longer together based on comments Memphis’ mom made on Hamza’s photos calling him an abuser.

To that end, Memphis responded to a 90 Day Fiance fan commending her for her good decisions. In her comment, Memphis said that she didn’t make the right choice.

90 Day Fiance viewers should stay tuned to find out what surprises may still be in store on the show and what social media revelations might be given.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.