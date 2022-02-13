Memphis Smith berated her portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, called the show ‘the devil’s work’

Memphis Smith criticized her portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days calling the show “the devil’s work.” Pic credit: TLC

It appears that Memphis Smith is not happy about her portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days because she wrote a social media rant delivering a scathing review of the show, how she’s been perceived, and what she’s been subjected to as a result.

Before the 90 Days viewers have widely criticized Memphis for the way she’s treated Hamza and behaved in his culture.

The 34-year-old mother of two has been judged for getting naked on camera, sleeping with Hamza after his mother told her not to, and for keeping the secret from Hamza that she spent the night with her ex-husband at the beginning of their relationship.

Apparently, Memphis is upset by the way 90 Day viewers have been coming at her and the ways in which her time on the show has affected her personal life. She also took aim at the 90 Day network and insinuated that she signed the contract without understanding what it would mean for her.

Memphis Smith had message for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers about her portrayal on the show

Through her Instagram stories, Memphis went in on how she has been perceived and her rant had a religious tone to it.

Memphis wrote, “When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him.”

She then made her point, “It is a shame that devils work is played on Sundays! I pray for my cast members who are going through because [of] this. When things are brought to try to destroy you…that means God has a plan for you the devil is trying to prevent! Stay true to who you are.”

In a separate story, Memphis issues another message, “I urge anyone…before you decide to sign your life AWAY to ANYTHING… read and have an UNDERSTANDING! everything that GLITTERS is NOT GOLD! And you may find yourself fighting for more than YOUR INTEGRITY but YOUR LIFE.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Memphis lashed out at Before the 90 Days and the way she’s been portrayed. Pic credit: @missmemphis_90day/Instagram

Memphis Smith wanted Hamza Moknii to sign a prenup

Memphis asked Hamza to sign a prenup so that he would not get any of her money or assets if or when they were to divorce. While Hamza hated the idea, he agreed to it because Memphis served him an ultimatum.

Hamza’s mom was very upset by the prenup and tried to explain to her son that it is a contract for divorce.

Before the 90 Days fans will have to keep watching to find out what other demands Memphis may have for Hamza before potentially tying the knot.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.