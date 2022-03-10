90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Lisa Hamme mocks Kimberly Menzies in latest post

Usm Umaran was married to Lisa Hamme in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Lima Hamme is taking aim at Kimberly Menzies in her latest jab at her ex-husband’s girlfriend.

She recently accused Usman “Sojaboy” Umar and Kimberly of putting on a fraudulent relationship to promote the Nigerian TLC star’s music.

Lisa, who has since remarried, has continued to give her take on Sojaboy’s new relationship.

She was fired from the network after Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All when Sojaboy revealed that Lisa had called him the N-word on numerous occasions.

Babygirl Lisa mocks Kimberly on social media

The former Before the 90 Days star has been paying attention to the latest season of Before the 90 Days.

She shared a meme mocking Kim Menzies’s outburst after Sojaboy made a confession after making their relationship official.

The Twitter meme Lisa shared on her Instagram page says, “She’s just mad the song wasn’t about her,”

The meme has Usman’s song I Love You playing in the background, featuring a superimposed woman laughing.

Kim and Usman were talking online for over a year; Usman was hesitant to make things official with Kim after she flew to Tanzania to visit him due to his experience with ex-wife Lisa.

He eventually decided to make Kimberly his girlfriend in the latest episode.

However, Usman then confessed that his song Zara was about a woman he dated for four months while getting to know Kimberly online.

Kimberly was fuming and decided to end her relationship with Usman as he pleaded with her to reconsider.

Sojaboy slams haters who think he doesn’t have money

Usman and Lisa went on Instagram Live to clear the air about some rumors surrounding the relationship.

Lisa denied that she is being used by the TLC star, adding that she bought him a PS5 and MacBook because she is a giving person.

Usman chimed in, revealing that he built a house in just two months from scratch.

“PS5 is not even up to $1,000, for god’s sake,” he added.

Usman mentioned, “Just imagine me flying to Tanzania. Flying my assistant Slam T, paying for the hotel and paying for the director of my music video.”

Usman questioned his critics that if he can afford these things, why can’t he buy himself a PS5.

Kimberly mocked a commenter who said she paid for his Zara music video and their whole trip.

Lisa wanted to reveal who pays for most of the things in the relationship before Usman told her not to and said, “they have to watch,” referring to Before the 90 Days current season, in which they are both featured.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.