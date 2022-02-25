90 Day Fiance: Lisa Hamme slams Sojaboy and Kimberly’s relationship, calls it ‘a fraud’

Lisa Hamme slams Sojaboy and Kimberly Menzies. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Lisa Hamme recently bashed her ex-husband, Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, for appearing on the show again, this time with a new woman.

While people have compared Sojaboy’s relationship with 50-year-old Kimberly Menzies to that of his past relationship with 54-year-old Lisa, she says they’re nothing alike.

Lisa, who has since remarried, says Sojaboy’s reappearance on the show and his blossoming romance with Kim is a “fraud” and a ploy to get the Nigerian rapper an audience for this music.

Lisa Hamme says Sojaboy and Kimberly’s relationship is a fraud

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum slammed her ex and his new girlfriend in a recent interview and made it clear that she’s not buying their so-called romance.

Long-time viewers were surprised to see Sojaboy make a return to the franchise after his tumultuous relationship with Lisa back in Season 4. However, Lisa thinks Sojaboy made a return for one reason and it’s not about love.

“As far as Usman coming back on the show with Kimberly, I do believe it’s a fraud,” Lisa confessed to In Touch during a recent chat. “He’s back on so TLC would do the video, Zara. [It] has nothing to do with Kim.”

Speaking of Zara, the song was supposedly named after Sojaboy’s ex-girlfriend, another American woman he dated before he met Kimberly. However, Lisa isn’t buying the Zara story either.

“My speculation is Zara is an imaginary person that Usman has created, and that the song Zara was written for his friend who is Nigerian. Her Muslim name is Fatima,” reasoned Lisa. “Usman has never been honest a day in his life.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Sojaboy claps back at Lisa Hamme after she calls his relationship a fraud

During her chat with the media outlet, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum explained why her relationship with Sojaboy was different than his current fling with Kimberly.

“The difference between Kim and I is that I was in a relationship with Usman prior to the show. I met his family via video chat,” explained Lisa. “And the reason that we proceeded is because I was in love with him, and I thought he was [going to] be my forever. Well, that turned out to be a big mistake.”

The media outlet reached out to Sojaboy following Lisa Hamme’s interview and he issued a response.

The 32-year-old claimed he “understands Lisa’s pain” and said it’s “obvious this has harmed her so [badly].”

“I wish her the best even though I know best is not her option,” responded Sojaboy. “I’m busy counting my blessings and I’m happy with my queen Kimberllllllly, so I [have] no time to waste.”

“At [the] end, I want to say thanks to our audience, me and my Queen Kimberllllllly, and keep on watching,” he added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.