90 Day Fiance: Lisa Hamme calls the network ‘prejudice’ for firing her yet giving Alina a pass despite racist comments

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Baby Girl Lisa Hamme is fuming over what she perceives to be is a double standard the 90 Day Fiance producers have about racist remarks being made.

Specifically, Lisa was talking about how TLC has kept Alina Kasha on the show despite the recent uproar over her use of the N-word and other overtly disparaging comments about other cultures.

Lisa was fired from the network after Season 4’s Tell All footage was leaked where her ex-husband Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar revealed that Lisa had called him the N-word on several occasions. Lisa did not deny the accusation and instead used her social media to apologize but she was canned anyways.

Alina came under fire after old social media posts were uncovered where she used the N-word on multiple occasions and pushed other racist and culturally insensitive rhetoric. Alina initially denied responsibility for her comments saying it was photoshopped before ultimately issuing an apology.

Lisa appears to be salty over being let go from the network over very similar circumstances to which they are keeping Alina on.

Lisa used the comments of a photo on Instagram to share her opinion on Alina Kasha not having consequences from the 90 Day Fiance network for her racist remarks when she was fired for something similar.

Lisa seemed to be talking to a 90 Day fan when she said, “I’m on the sidelines observing everything that is going on Harry!!! I owned what I put in text did a public apology and numerous lives apologizing for my stupidity seems Sharp [Entertainment] is prejudice against old American women should I cry discrimination against Sharp Entertainment why is Alina getting a pass?”

Lisa Hamme claims that divorce from Usman Umar never happened

Lisa may not be featured within the 90 Day network anymore but she is still around social media to stir the pot.

She made recent comments about still being married to Usman to which he responded laughingly. Usman said previously that he had given her divorce papers.

Prior to Season 5 of Before the 90 Days starting, Lisa used her TikTok to troll Kim in hashtags by saying that there would only be one BGL and included the hashtag #sisterwives to which Kim responded that she could have that title as she laughed at the sister wives comment.

