90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica speaks out after Tell All appearance

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ben Rathbun, and his friend Jessica Siciliano have made recent amends amidst their blowout confrontation on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

Jessica’s opinions of Ben and his relationship is what initially sparked the confrontation.

Jessica was introduced in Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All. Jessica and Ben have been friends for a long time, and Jessica was there to shed light on her thoughts about Ben and his relationship with his girlfriend Mahogany.

Ben had brought Jessica on to the Tell All as he thought it would be fun for her, however he was not prepared for the confrontation that ultimately transpired.

Jessica felt unsupported by Ben at the Tell All

During the Tell All, Jessica and Ben got into a very heated confrontation.

Jessica was voicing her opinion of Ben and his relationship when Shaun asked Ben if he had been speaking negatively about Jessica to Mahogany. Ben initially denied speaking ill about Jessica, however, he did end up admitting to calling his friend “dramatic.”

Upon hearing that Ben had insulted her behind her back, Jessica lashed out and called him a “narcissist” and “fake” amongst many other things.

Following the tense exchange, Jessica took to her Instagram Stories with an update on her friendship with Ben and revealed the two had managed to salvage their friendship despite the fact that he left her feeling “unsupported” at the Tell All.

“To shed some light on last night’s train wreck and how we are friends today…that was as real as real could get. I was hurt, felt unsupported and betrayed, and frankly was exhausted after the relentless, unmerited attacks,” she began the post’s caption.

Jessica and Ben questioned the depth of their friendship

Jessica went on to say, “I was reactionary and hurtful in return and I’m not proud of that. I know better and should have kept my cool. Ben and I both apologized and eventually got past it, but it took weeks of hard conversations, questioning the value of our friendship, and figuring out if it was repairable.”

“That’s the thing about growth…it’s not always pleasant but it’s always worth it. We are better friends for having endured the flames and we learned a lot about ourselves along the way. Anger doesn’t serve our hearts…forgiveness does.”

Although there were many harsh words shared between the two during the Tell All, the two were able to get over their confrontation with one another and move forward with their friendship.

