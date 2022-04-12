Ben Rathbun defends his friend Jessica amid online hate, says ‘she does not deserve this’

Ben Rathbun defends his friend. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun’s relationship with his friend Jessica took a hit following her appearance on the show and now the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is coming to her defense.

Jessica has felt the sting of backlash from critics after her brief stint on the Tell All and Ben has made it clear she does not deserve it.

Ben wrote a social media post and revealed that Jessica has been going through a very hard time in her personal life and has to also deal with a slew of social media hate.

He posted the message before the Tell All aired on Sunday in anticipation of even more negative comments.

Ben Rathbun says his friend Jessica does not deserve the backlash

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star got himself in a lot of hot water after saying some not-so-nice things about Jessica to Mahogany — which she found out at the Tell All.

Jessica also had to deal with Jasmine Pineda, who bashed her for communicating with Gino Palazzolo, plus the online comments from viewers.

However, in a post shared on his Instagram Story, Ben sent prayers for Jessica and noted that she has been going through a lot in the past few months–having lost her father and her sister.

“Another onslaught of negativity will infest her life through a national TV show that I asked her to participate in…” said Ben. “She’s received mountains of hate and all because I thought it would be fun for her.”

“Jessica does not deserve this,” he added.

Ben Rathbun is still friends with Jessica after her tense Tell All appearance

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared another Instagram post and gave an update on his friendship with Jessica.

After she found out at the Tell All that Ben had bad-mouthed her to Mahogany, their friendship appeared fractured. However, according to Ben, he has since mended things and Jessica has forgiven him.

Ben shared a photo of himself alongside a smiling Jessica as proof their friendship is still going strong.

“Last night‘s slow-motion train wreck was epic,” wrote Ben. “Wait – what? They’re still friends? @jessicamsiciliano showed the beauty and power of forgiveness. She proved that in true friendship love always wins.”

In the post, Ben noted that he “failed both her and Mahogany by not defending either of them well.”

However, the 52-year-old also shared that they’ve come out even stronger after he asked Jessica to forgive him and sent her flowers.

“Lots and lots of flowers,” he confessed.

