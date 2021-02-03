90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills embraces Islam culture even more, enjoys life in Dubai with Omar Albakkour

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills and Omar Albakour are living together in UAE. Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y /Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Avery Mills continues to embrace being a Muslim and she’s not ashamed to show it.

The wife of Omar Albakour seemed to appreciate the Islam life and culture even more, now that they’re finally living together.

90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills happy to celebrate Islam culture for three years now

Looks like Avery Mills has already adjusted well with her life as a Muslim. The 90 Day Fiance star seemed to appreciate the beauty of its culture and she’s letting everyone know about it.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Recently, the wife of Omar Albakour took to Instagram and commemorated World Hijab Day. Avery marked the special day with a photo of herself, looking gorgeous in her hijab.

The 90 Day Fiance star said it’s the third year she celebrated the event. “Happy World Hijab Day, Alhumdulillah it’s the third time I get to celebrate this day,” she captioned the post.

Avery converted to Muslim when she was 18 years old. Things have never been easy for her, especially with the endless criticism she gets along the way.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb turned her back on her old ways and fully embraced a more conservative lifestyle. Despite the challenges, she stood by her decision and pursued a completely different life.

Read More The best 90 Day Fiance merch available on Etsy

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills celebrates Islam culture. Pic credit: @javerysjourney/Instagram

Avery living her best life in Dubai with Omar Albakour

Meanwhile, Avery Mills is finally living with her husband, Omar Albakour. The 90 Day Fiance couple endured a long-distance marriage for quite a while, which has been very difficult for them.

It was reported that the two are currently residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Avery and Omar appeared to openly enjoy married life in the country as seen in their social media updates.

The 90 Day Fiance sweethearts seemed to have adjusted well with their life in UAE. Avery said she’s keeping herself busy when Omar is at work.

Apparently, she’s in college and learning Arabic as well. However, she did not mention what course she’s taking up.

90 Day Fiance: Avery and Omar prove haters wrong

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour’s smooth-sailing marriage seemingly proves their haters wrong. The 90 Day Fiance couple’s relationship has always been doubted by many.

At one point, even Avery’s mom seemed skeptical about her daughter’s romance with a Syrian guy.

But the two did not let anyone get in the way of their relationship. Despite the many obstacles, Avery and Omar pushed through with their wedding in Lebanon. And now, after the long wait, the two are finally living together as husband and wife.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.