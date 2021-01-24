90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills and Omar Albakour not returning to the show, happy and content with married life

90 Day Fiance alum Avery Mills and her husband, Omar Albakour, have finally reunited after more than a year of long-distance marriage. The couple has been sharing their happy moments on social media lately and fans are loving it.

But those who stan the couple might be disappointed to find out that their future plans don’t include returning to the show.

Here’s the latest on one of TLC’s youngest couples.

Avery and Omar living together in Dubai?

Looks like the long wait is finally over for Avery and Omar as they have finally reunited and are now living together. The 90 Day Fiance couple recently confirmed that they have reunited but they’re not currently in the United States.

Avery and Omar used to be tight-lipped about their whereabouts. But their latest social media updates hinted at their current location.

On December 26, Avery shared a photo of the Alba Spa at the Royal Rose Hotel. It is located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Another post showed Avery in Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE. The TLC star was also spotted in different places around the country, including the city of Khor Fakkan.

Avery enjoys married life with Omar

Many fans and followers have been wondering how Avery handles married life with Omar. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been in a long-distance setup for a while so there are definitely some adjustments to be made.

The fact that Avery is now in Dubai — with no other family other than Omar — makes it even more challenging for her. But it seems the reality star has already begun to adapt to her new life.

When a fan asked what she usually does when Omar is at work, the 90 Day Fiance celeb said she’s keeping herself busy with other things. Avery revealed she is currently in college and learning Arabic as well.

90 Day Fiance couple not returning to the show

Meanwhile, Avery also made it clear that she and Omar are not planning to return to 90 Day Fiance. She said they already declined offers to be on TV again.

Avery also pointed out that they are no longer on contract so they can do pretty much anything they want now.

Still, fans are hoping to see Avery and Omar on other TLC spinoff, like 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Journey, and 90 Day Bares All.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.