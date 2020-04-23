Avery Mills wants a lot of babies with husband Omar Albakour

We have exciting news from 90 Day Fiance couple, Avery Mills and husband Omar Albakkour –that’s sure to put the breakup rumors to rest.

The happy couple recently opened up about their plans for the future, which includes having kids.

They are not expecting right now, as Avery is still pursuing her bachelor’s degree in healthcare management.

As for Omar, he already has a degree in dentistry. Now he is training to become a periodontist in his home country, Syria.

The couple just shared their plans for a family

During an Instagram Q&A, fans asked the couple about plans to expand their family.

They are very much planning to have kids in the future– Omar wants between one and three, but Avery has her mind set on four.

The couple even has names already picked out for their future brood. Avery shared, “They are Arabic names, but my family can pronounce them easily.”

For now, the husband and wife will hold off on starting a family until they have both completed their education.

Despite living in different countries, Omar and Avery got married in February 2019 and are still very much in love.

Mills gushed about her husband in an interview with US Weekly, telling them, “Omar’s heart is so pure…He respects everyone regardless of their religion, culture, race, sexuality or age. ”

She added, “He’s also a man of God.”

What about the rumors that they broke up?

Just recently, we shared an update about the status of Omar and Avery’s relationship –since there were rumors that they had ended their marriage.

However, the 20-year-old 90 Day Fiance star put the rumors to rest in an Instagram post.

“I’m not sure why there is an article saying Omar, and I aren’t together, but we are very much Happily married, and we have never split up,” Avery stated.

“So for the people that rushed to my page to see if the tabloids were true they aren’t. Still love my best friend,” she said.

The couple does not have an ideal living arrangement despite being husband and wife. Omar is living in Syria while his wife is in the United States trying to procure a sponsorship visa so that he can move to the U.S. with her.

For now, we don’t know the status of his sponsorship, but they reportedly have a plan B in case this avenue doesn’t work out.

In the meantime, they are busy working on their education while trying to maintain a long-distance marriage– until they can be permanently reunited and start a family.

