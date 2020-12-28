Avery Mills confirms that she and Omar are finally living together

After a long wait and over a year apart, Avery Mills and her husband, Omar Albakour, have finally reunited.

The couple took to their shared Instagram account with some new pictures of themselves enjoying some time together.

Along with the new photo updates for fans and followers, Omar and Avery also took some time to answer some follower questions, including dropping hints about where they’re living.

Avery and Omar confirm that they’re finally living together

Earlier this year, Avery and Omar were forced to delay their reunion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Omar had been slotted to attend his visa interview, but it was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic.

At the time, the couple was shooting self-filmed footage for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff called 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined. Avery was quarantining in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio, and Omar was staying in his home country of Syria.

They weren’t sure when they’d be reunited, and for their 90 Day Fiance fans, it couldn’t come soon enough.

So, when the couple shared sweet snaps of the two of them together, fans flooded the comments expressing happiness in seeing them together again. Many also inquired if they would be coming back to 90 Day Fiance.

“Are you guys going to be on any more 90 days?” one follower asked.

The couple responded that their time with the show had come to an end.

“no we wont be on tv anymore [two heart emoji],” they responded.

Several other followers asked similar questions but the pair stuck to their response that they’re done with the show.

Although they may not be returning to the show, fans were thrilled to see them reunited.

Another follower commented, asking if they were finally living together.

“Yes [heart emoji],” they responded.

Where are Avery and Omar living now?

While they may not be returning to reality television, fans made it clear that they still wanted to keep up with the couple.

Several fans asked if they would consider starting a YouTube channel and Avery made it clear that she’s trying to convince Omar to be on board.

However, what the couple wasn’t willing to share was where they’re now living. Avery confirmed that they’re not in Syria but she wouldn’t share exactly where they’re living.

“I hope you guys are doing well [heart emoji]. Was Omar able to come to the US or did you move there?” asked a fan.

After another follower stated that the couple may not be able to answer the question because they’ve signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Avery responded and set the record straight.

“no we didn’t answer the question bc we don’t want people to know. and we will not be on tv anymore we are not on contract anymore and we refused anymore filming by choice,” they clarified.

