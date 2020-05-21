90 Day Fiance: Avery and Omar’s reunion has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting families in more ways than one, and reality tv personalities Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour just revealed how it’s impacting them.

On a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined, Avery and Omar gave fans an update on their plans to reunite.

Unfortunately, the two will have to wait a little longer before they can see each other again, face-to-face.

For now, they will have to continue their FaceTime routine from separate countries.

Currently, Avery is quarantined in Columbus, Ohio. Her husband is living in Syria, and it’s not clear when the young couple will be reunited.

Omar’s visa status

Omar had a scheduled interview for his spousal visa set for March 30, but they received news that it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the show, we see the 20-year-old talking to her husband via video chat as he shares what’s happening on his side of the country.

She also said that the lockdown had not affected their communication. They “talk for at least two to three hours a day on Facetime,” then they either text or call each other for the rest of the day.

Nonetheless, it is has put a damper on their plans to reunite.

The college student excitedly spoke in her confessional about a visit she took with Omar to Lebanon, where she met her husband’s family for the first time.

Avery also shared that after returning home from her trip, they got some news from the embassy in Jordan.

“When I got back, I actually had great news that we had an interview scheduled for his spousal visa for him to come to the United States for March 30.”

However, it was anti-climactic, to say the least, as news of the worldwide pandemic quickly disrupted their plans.

“Unfortunately, just a few days before his interview, we actually got news that it was canceled due to COVID-19,” Avery said.

What’s next for the couple?

During the show, Omar and Avery, who’ve been married for over a year, also discussed their Plan B.

“If he doesn’t come here within the next six months, we are going to move to UAE to Dubai,” Avery said.

However, she notes that if they decide to take this route it will have future implications for them both, saying, “it really ruins his chances to come to the U.S because I will no longer have a job in the U.S.”

She explained, “If I’m working in Dubai, that doesn’t count for his visa here. It’s kind of like we’re back at square one; we really don’t know what to do.”

For now, there’s not much that they can do except to continue with their long-distance marriage until the lockdown is over.

90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.