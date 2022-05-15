90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg shares some ‘honest positivity’ after tense scene with Biniyam’s sisters

Ariela shared some “corny but honest positivity” with her fans. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg spread some “corny but honest positivity” with her fans following the tense wine-throwing scene on 90 Day Fiance involving Biniyam’s sisters.

So far this season on 90 Day Fiance, Ariela is not having an easy time in her personal life. Between moving back to the US with Bini after he received his K-1 Visa and tensions between herself and Bini’s sisters, Ari has been under a lot of pressure.

Ariela Weinberg shares some ‘honest positivity’ with her fans

To lighten the mood, the 31-year-old New Jersey native took to Instagram to infuse some positivity into her followers’ day, posting a video of herself that she captioned, “Some corny but honest positivity to end your day or start it!”

The video showed Ariela counting on her fingers as a list of “3 things I needed to hear today” played across the screen along to the voiceover.

“Three things I needed to hear today and maybe you do too,” the voiceover said. “One: No matter how kind and generous you are, you can never satisfy an ungrateful person. Two: Learning how to remain calm when you’re disrespected is a super power. Three: Giving up is not an option.”

Ariela’s video was met with reciprocated positivity, many of her 370k Instagram followers taking to the comments to show their support for her after watching Biniyam’s sister throw a glass of red wine in her face.

Ariela claps back at 90 Day Fiance viewer over wine-throwing scene with Biniyam’s sisters

However, one comment caught Ari’s attention. When one of her followers mentioned how calmly she handled herself during the wine-throwing scene, another mentioned how proud they were of her not fighting back.

In response, however, one of Ari’s critics wrote, “She knows what she had done behind the camera and she better not fight back, we Ethiopian know the truth how Ari a bad women because Biniyam sisters telling the truth what’s happened behind camera and they’re not doing any video on 90day fiance since the producer’s are lier. Btw Biniyam sisters didn’t get any penny from the series’s I can tell how those people disrespected African.”

Ariela clapped back, “@glambyrodie Yesterday maybe you were angry at his sisters. Today because they have said something to defend themselves and hurt me you are angry at me. If your emotions change on a dime, it seems like manipulation. Every person will always paint themselves as the hero of their own story.”

Ariela has come under a lot of pressure since sharing her life with 90 Day Fiance viewers. She recently shared a message with her fans, acknowledging her growth, explaining that her weaknesses once bothered her, but now she laughs them off.

Ariela’s positive message to her fans read, “That’s the great thing about getting older… things that used to bother you, make you laugh! Enjoy your strengths, laugh at your weaknesses!”

