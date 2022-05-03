90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg unbothered by her weaknesses as she golfs in heels

Ariela Weinberg can make fun of herself as she gets older and encourages her fans to do the same. Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg shared a message about laughing at weaknesses and celebrating strengths with her fans.

Ariela got candid about accepting her weaknesses and admitted to her fans that although there are things in her life that she’s unable to do, she doesn’t let them bother her these days.

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg unbothered as she golfs in heels

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ariela shared a video with her 366k followers in which she swung a golf club at an indoor driving range while wearing a form-fitting electric blue dress and nude-colored booties.

At My Worst by Pink Sweat$ played as Ariela laughed for the camera as she repeatedly attempted to hit the golf ball off the tee.

In her caption, Ariela explained that she isn’t fazed anymore by things she isn’t able to do: “I’ve never been very athletic. I always loved to read and do science experiments at home. My hobbies include learning about mushrooms and microscopy. I love nature. I love to hike and camp. But gym class was torture for me!”

Ariela continued to list her weaknesses: “I can’t throw a ball. I dance for fun but, as you all know, I’m not winning any awards any time soon. As an adult I became fond of martial arts and yoga. But hand eye coordination has not been my thing!”

Despite having things in her life that she isn’t the best at, Ariela sent an encouraging message to her fans, letting them know that she’s become less bothered by such things as she’s aged.

“That’s the great thing about getting older… things that used to bother you, make you laugh!” her caption continued. “Happy Monday! Enjoy your strengths, laugh at your weaknesses!”

Ariela Weinberg’s fans love seeing her golf in heels, show support

Many of Ariela’s fans took to the comments to show their support for the 32-year-old New Jersey native, and they were also impressed by the fact that she hit golf balls in a dress and heels.

“But, can we just talk about you [swinging] the club in heels! Love it!!! 😂🙌🏽👠👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽” read one comment.

Another fan wrote, “Hitting’ Balls in Heels 🔥”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“Honestly I give you props in a dress and those shoes!” wrote another of Ariela’s fans. “I would go golfing just to drive around in the golf cart! That’s MY fun!”

Still, others praised Ariela for her positive message: “I Love how unapologetically yourself you are!!!” read another comment with another fan penning, “Great quotes Ariela!”

Ariela and Biniyam Shibre made their return to 90 Day Fiance for Season 9 of the flagship series. So far this season, Ari and Bini’s segments have been dramatic. When Bini waited until the night before leaving for America to tell his family that he had received a K-1 visa, they weren’t happy. Things escalated and ended with Bini’s sister throwing a glass of wine in Ariela’s face.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.