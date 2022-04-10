90 Day Fiance viewers think Biniyam should teach Ariela to dance after her latest attempt

Ariela Weinberg could use some dance lessons from her husband Biniyam according to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg could use some dance lessons from her husband Biniyam Shibre, according to The Other Way viewers.

Biniyam, a native of Ethiopia, is a dancer by trade and has shown off his impressive moves to 90 Day Fiance viewers during his and Ariela’s time on The Other Way.

Ariela Weinberg shows off her dance moves, shakes hips in new video

Ariela, on the other hand, could use some help in the dance department — or at least that’s what 90 Day Fiance fans think.

The New Jersey native recently shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing in which she talked about missing a city in Ethiopia. She captioned it, “Missing Arba Minch… but not expressing it well 😆! Arba Minch… hagere…. 🥰😍🤩.”

Ariela shook her hips as she planted one foot on the ground while waving her arms around in a pushing motion, stopping frequently to laugh and start over with a different but similar dance move.

Ariela’s followers flooded to the comments section where many of them gave her their honest opinion about her dance moves.

90 Day Fiance viewers criticize Ariela’s dancing

One of Ariela’s critics lightheartedly critiqued her dance skills with their comment: “I don’t know man, I don’t know. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 it looks fun tho.”

Another follower took a more blunt approach to their constructive criticism and commented, “Girl you need to get some rhythm.”

“Ummmm, nope!” read another short but not-so-sweet comment.

“Nice try… 😍🔥🙌,” another follower penned with another writing, “Do it anywaysssss ❤❤❤”

One of Ariela’s follower’s comments caught her attention when it mentioned her husband, Biniyam, a professionally trained dancer by trade.

“Where’s [Biniyam]??” they asked. “He needs to bust out a little dance tutorial 😂”

“Yeah he’s working on that,” Ariela replied. “He’s got an app and a website coming called Binifit.”

When Ariela’s follower thought she was joking, she clarified that she wasn’t and Biniyam will soon be able to help others learn how to dance with him.

“Yeah I wasn’t joking though!” Ariela replied. “He’s rolling it out this month.”

Ariela and Biniyam, who allegedly wed in December 2021, will make their return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise later this month. The couple will join the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and pick up where their story left off.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.