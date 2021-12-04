90 Day Fiance spoilers: Biniyam Shibre’s K-1 Visa approved, in the US with Ariela Weinberg

Ariela and Biniyam have great news to share with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

The upcoming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is full of surprises and shocking revelations but it looks like we get to see some really good news too.

After Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre ended the season on a rocky note, with Ariela refusing to return to Ethiopia with Biniyam for his K-1 interview, it seems all was not lost.

As the pair settled in for the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance viewers were quick to note that Biniyam was there in person for the Tell All, which had many thinking that he must have been approved for that visa after all. Now we have confirmation as 90 Day Fiance has shared a teaser ahead of the Tell All that confirms the great news.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg share the great news

As Biniyam and Ariela got settled in for the Tell All, Alina offered up praise for Ariela, telling her how beautiful she looked. Evelin was quick to chime in, praising her beauty and complimenting her dress.

“Your body, oh my God… too hot to handle,” Evelin continued while fanning herself.

Then, Shaun Robinson got straight to it, announcing the six couples that were all present either in person or remotely this year.

“Ariela and Biniyam,” Shaun began. “I think one of the biggest surprises is that you two are here together!”

Biniyam affirmed with a “yes” while both of them looked overjoyed to be sitting on that couch together.

“Last we saw you, Bini, you were going back to Ethiopia for your K-1 interview, Ariela you decided to stay behind — What happened after that?” Shaun queried.

That’s when Ariela admitted that she did, in fact, return to Ethiopia to be there for Biniyam’s K-1 visa interview.

And the great news is that he got it, making it possible for Biniyam to move to the US and start a life here with Ariela and her family.

Biniyam Shibre’s K-1 Visa means wedding plans?

Ariela Weinberg has said in the past that she’s not a big fan of weddings but it looks like she’ll be having one. After all, Biniyam’s K-1 visa approval means that he and Ariela will have to tie the knot within 90 days of his coming to the US, or else he’ll have to go back home to Ethiopia.

There’s a lot on the line for him too. With Ariela and their son Avi in the US as well as Biniyam’s ex-wife and his first son, there’s plenty of incentive for these two to get married and keep him right here in the US, where he can hopefully have access to both sons.

With Biniyam in the US now and the K-1 Visa clock ticking, don’t be too surprised if you see these two pop up on the next season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.