90 Day Fiance viewers slam Biniyam’s sister for throwing wine in Ariela’s face

Biniyam Shibre’s sister Wish threw a glass of red wine in Ariela Weinberg’s face during an argument, and it didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Bini finally informed his family that he received his K-1 visa and would be moving to the US with Ari. The catch was that he waited until the night before he was scheduled to leave to tell his sisters, Mimi and Wish.

Bini’s sisters didn’t take the news well, and during their conversation, things took a turn when Wish accused Ari of being behind Bini’s hesitation to tell them.

Wish and Ari exchanged words before things got heated, and Wish shockingly threw her glass of wine in Ariela’s face before walking out of the restaurant.

The scene left Ari in shock, as well as 90 Day Fiance viewers. Following the episode, they took to Twitter, where they sounded off regarding Wish’s behavior.

90 Day Fiance viewers side with Ariela Weinberg, bash Biniyam’s sister

“I don’t care how awful Ari is. The wine in face was assault, and she took it far better than most would have,” tweeted one 90 Day Fiance viewer. “She did not deserve that.”

Another wrote, “[Ariela] is annoying but Biniyam’s sisters are rude af and out of line. I would have [sic] checked both of them!”

One viewer felt that Wish’s actions deserved to be met with more physicality: “Biniyam’s sister needs her a** beat.”

“Biniyam’s sisters are rudeeeee,” read another tweet.

When it came to Biniyam not coming to Ariela’s defense during the scene, 90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t happy with his inaction. They felt as though he should have stood up to his sisters and done more to defend Ariela.

Biniyam felt as though he was caught in the middle of Ariela and his sisters during the chaotic 90 Day Fiance scene. “I’m like in the middle. I hope like soon everything will be okay,” Bini admitted during a recent interview. And according to Ariela, this season has even more drama in store: “I think there are still some pretty crazy things to come.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.