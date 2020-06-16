90 Day Fiance: Anny shows off her growing baby bump in revealing maternity photos

The due date for Anny and Robert Springs’ baby girl is fast approaching, and they are clearly very excited to welcome their little angel into the fold.

This will be the couple’s first child together, although Robert has five other kids from previous relationships.

Before the baby arrives, the first-time-mom is making sure to capture every moment and she just shared some stunning maternity photos on social media.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Anny shares gorgeous maternity pics on Instagram

Anny has been glowing throughout her entire pregnancy and her recent Instagram posts prove just that.

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared a series of images from her most recent maternity shoot, and as you can expect, they are gorgeous.

In one set of photos, the Dominican Republic beauty is clad in a flowing yellow dress by designer Susan Tailors with a lakefront property as her backdrop.

She captioned the post “happypregnant”

Robert also joins Anny in some of the pictures, sharing a beautiful moment with his wife.

The expectant mom showed the world that pregnancy can be sexy by changing into a revealing lace outfit and a flower crown. In these images, Anny poses in a bathtub filled with milk and decorated with a variety of flowers.

The happy mama smiles into the camera as she cradles her baby bump.

However the sweetest one of them all is definitely the image of Robert’s son, Bryson kissing Anny’s belly.

The heartwarming black and white image was shared to Anny’s Instagram as well.

Anny wants to adopt Bryson

Anny and her stepson Bryson share a very close bond. He is the only one of Robert’s five kids that live with the couple.

We even shared last week that Anny is interested in adopting the 5-year-old.

The information was revealed during a Q & A segment on Instagram when a fan asked Anny if she has adopted Bryson.

She responded that she hasn’t as yet, but will do so if she can. The reality star didn’t delve much deeper into the topic, so it’s not clear if she has started the process of adoption.

For now, the family of three is focusing their attention on the impending arrival of their baby girl who is due in August.

You can catch Anny and Robert on the current season of the TLC spinoff show, Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.