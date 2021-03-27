90 Day Fiance: Anna and Mursel returned to Turkey and fans were curious about their trip

Anna and Mursel took their first trip to Turkey since becoming married and fans had questions about the trip. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance made their first trip back to Mursel’s home country of Turkey after getting married.

Fans had a lot of questions for the pair, who had a tumultuous and unique relationship during their time on the show.

The bee-keeping couple has posted pictures to social media, mostly of their beekeeping business, and a few pictures of their family outings around Nebraska. Anna’s recent post documented the first time they have traveled since their season.

Other cast members from the show expressed their support through comments and likes of the picture.

Fans had many questions about the trip

Other 90 Day Fiance couples reached out to share their happiness for the couple and wished them well including Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro as well as David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

Fans were curious to know if Anna’s three children would be going along as well, but Anna replied, “Not this time because of school. This summer they will.”

Another follow-up question was asked about whether Mursel’s family knew about Anna’s kids, and she replied that they did.

A different fan asked if she had any worries about the travel and the virus. Anna replied that they were both fully vaccinated and they planned on being safe. She went on to say that the only reason they were able to get the vaccine was that they have two individuals with disabilities living with them.

Since her original post about the trip, she has made two additional Instagram posts and both have featured the food they’d been eating.

Anna and Mursel have an interesting relationship

The couple got a lot of backlash on their relationship because Mursel barely spoke any English, and Anna barely spoke any Turkish. The bulk of their communication was done through a translation app on their phones.

The other thing fans were concerned about was that Mursel kept the fact that Anna has three children from his parents, who did not approve of him marrying someone with that kind of baggage. He refused to tell his parents and Anna broke up with him for it.

Mursel went back to Turkey during the 90 days but decided he still wanted to be with Anna and came clean to his parents. He had to interview with immigration in Turkey again and was reapproved to come back to America.

The pair had to have a last-minute wedding before the 90 days were up, but it ended up being successful and they have been living happily together with Anna’s children in Nebraska ever since.

If you want to keep up to date on the couple, their family, and their bee-keeping hobby, they also have an active YouTube channel.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.