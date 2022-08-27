90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem is still smoking, gets bashed for calling herself a ‘Queen’

Angela Deem was caught smoking and bashed by critics for calling herself a “Queen.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Angela Deem has never shied away from showing her unabashed personality and even giving viewers a glimpse at her bad habits both on and off-screen.

In a recent social media share, Angela referred to herself as a “Queen,” as she often does, and she also pulled the cigarette she was smoking into the filtered frame to reveal that she has not quit yet.

Angela has been a controversial figure within the 90 Day franchise for her crass behavior, perceived-abusive treatment of her husband Michael Ilesanmi, and her bullying tactics among castmates, viewers, and those in her life.

Even so, Angela has a dedicated fanbase of supporters as well as haters, the latter of which showed up in the comments of her post to bash her for labeling herself as a “Queen.”

Angela was recently revealed to be a cast member again on the 90 Day spinoff Happily Ever After? for its seventh season. When news broke of Angela’s casting, critics called for her to be canceled from the show.

Since viewers first saw Angela on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days there have been calls for her to be fired but she has proved to be a franchise staple despite her antics.

Angela Deem called herself a ‘Queen’ as she filmed herself smoking

Angela made a TikTok video that she then reshared on Instagram with her 742k followers.

In the video, Angela used a filter that put a black line down one side of her face and across the bottom. She moved her head and the camera around to capture herself from different selfie angles.

Towards the end of the video, Angela pulled her lit cigarette into the frame briefly and wrote a caption that said, “Queensareuntouchanlr,” perhaps meaning to say “Queens are ‘untouchable.'”

Angela Deem was criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers for calling herself a ‘Queen’

Many 90 Day viewers landed in Angela’s comments to either lend their support or offer their criticism, and there was a major theme trending about Angela calling herself a “Queen.”

One top comment read, “Does a queen ever have to announce that she’s a queen for people to know? Let alone make one post after another…unheard of.”

While another questioned, “Where did this queen nonsense come from? [Laughing/crying emojis].”

Yet another critic remarked, “Please quit saying queen [vomit face emoji.]”

90 Day Fiance viewers should buckle up and prepare to watch Angela again on another Happily Ever After? run.

