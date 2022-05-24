90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem dances for Johnny Depp in revealing dress inside a convertible

Angela Deem danced in a low-cut dress for 90 Day Fiance fans while shouting out Johnny Depp. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem star let her support for Johnny Deep be known through a TikTok video where she was dancing in a revealing red dress inside a convertible car.

Angela’s long red dress had a deep V in the middle, which she accentuated with some of her dance moves.

90 Day viewers have watched Angela and her now-husband Michael Ilesanmi on several seasons of Before the 90 Days and the flagship series 90 Day Fiance. They have appeared on Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Day Bares All, and Angela was on 90 Day Diaries as well.

90 Day Fiance fans got an eye full of Angela Deem in her latest TikTok video that she also shared on Instagram.

Angela stood inside a black convertible in the middle of a field while wearing a very low-cut red dress.

She danced provocatively as the song talked about a woman asking a jailer to let her man out. She used big arm movements and, at one point, used her hands to accentuate the top half of her figure.

In the caption of the 13-second video, she hashtagged, “#JohnnyDepp.”

Angela has become known to do wild and strange TikTok dances that she reshares on her other platforms. She often wears bold outfits in her videos and tries to strike sexy poses.

Angela Deem has been a controversial figure in the 90 Day Fiance universe

Angela has made many threats to physically hurt Michael that viewers have seen on-screen. Viewers have also seen her emasculate, berate, and gaslight Michael to the point where fans of the show have called for her to be canceled from the network.

Despite her volatile actions, Angela has continued to appear within the franchise, and she does have a lot of supporters as well.

Angela has created Tell All spectacles by getting into fights with fellow castmates, flashing the camera, and demeaning Michael without him being able to get a word in.

Angela and Michael also share an Instagram account that is in her name, and she is the primary communicator and poster. Michael briefly got his own account back when he and Angela were broken up, but it was short-lived.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.