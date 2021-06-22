90 Day Fiance fans beg TLC to fire Angela Deem after the latest episode, claim she abuses Michael

90 Day Fiance fans are outraged about the way Angela treats Michael. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance has found herself in hot water with fans after the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired this past Sunday. The meemaw has always been a polarizing character, but this last episode took the cake.

90 Day Fiance viewers believe Angela Deem is trashy

But even though TLC viewers have grown accustomed to watching Angela’s trashy outbursts, they were not expecting what went down between the Georgia peach and her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

The TLC personalities’ storyline picked up with her trying to have Michael’s phone illegally hacked. Bless Angela for thinking she was above the law just because she had inklings that her husband may be cheating.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Whilst in the cell phone store, she decided to berate Michael in front of the salesman, who awkwardly tried to figure a way out of the sale. Many viewers were quick to call out Angela for her abusive behavior.

90 Day Fiance fans react

The spark that started the fire in yet another explosive fight was when Angela felt ignored by her husband after the surgery. TLC cameras caught the grandmother calling Michael an “ugly son of a b****” and even called him out for marrying her just for the green card.

The abusive language was not okay in many fans’ eyes. Viewers took to Twitter to share their revulsion at the reality star. Fan account @Padma4.0 wrote, “Angela is a sure-fire candidate for a Jerry Springer episode. That poor IT guy…OOF!!!”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Another tweet shared that they felt like the network was showing a double standard, writing, “Fire Angela @TLC or you will lose viewers and I will personally boycott all your shows. #90DayFiance”

Fire Angela @TLC or you will lose viewers and I will personally boycott all your shows. #90DayFiance https://t.co/2fu5NfPmvE — Little Lovey, MPH (@iAmLittleLovey) June 21, 2021

@Jennifiery2 may have said it best when she wrote, “Angela and Mike are the most abusive and disgusting of all the #90DayFiance ‘stars,’ and #tlc doesn’t fire them? Might as well bring back nasty Lisa.”

Angela and Mike are the most abusive and disgusting of all the #90DayFiance "stars" and #tlc doesn't fire them? Might as well bring back nasty Lisa.#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/zJaLXtihgY — Jennifiery (@Jennifiery2) June 21, 2021

With all this hostility toward the once fan favorite, TLC may soon find itself in a bind. But it does seem highly unlikely that the network would let their star talent go. Fans and haters alike feel that Angela may be positioning herself for a chance at starring on one of the spin-offs.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.