90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem says she’s back to smoking a pack a day because of Michael

Angela blamed Michael as the reason why she started back with her smoking habits before surgery. Pic credit: TLC

During the newest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Angela Deem stated that she is back to smoking a pack a day after her surgeries because of her husband Michael.

Angela has made a lot of excuses for her continued smoking against the doctor’s orders but this time she put all the blame on Michael and took no personal responsibility.

Angela saw a hypnotherapist on the episode before last where she was supposed to have her last cigarette and undergo a mental transformation where she would stop smoking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angela’s different doctors have warned her multiple ways about the negative effects of smoking, especially how it affects the healing process after surgery, but Angela chose to ignore them.

Angela put the blame for her smoking all on Michael

Angela accused Michael of being the reason why she went back to smoking after hypnotherapy, claiming that the way he’s been acting towards her has caused her stress enough to smoke.

Angela said, “I didn’t want a cigarette after I left hypnotherapy. And then I started thinking about that son of a bitchin husband of mine. He is definitely the main trigger of my smoking.”

She went on to say, “Now I’m smoking a pack a day because of him.”

Angela blamed Michael for her renewed smoking habit, says that he stresses her out. Pic credit: TLC

Angela said she has been smoking for forty years and even smoked right up until her recent surgeries and right after. She tried to hide her habit from her doctors and lie to them when they asked her about it.

Angela was even told by her face and neck lift doctor that he would not perform the surgery on her if she didn’t quit smoking because he didn’t want that liability. Angela is still smoking present day.

Angela and Michael have not been on good terms

Angela has been mad at Michael because she doesn’t think he was attentive enough before, during, and after her multiple cosmetic surgeries. Michael has voiced over and over about how much the surgeries make him uncomfortable and that he wishes she would use the money for something else.

He is also afraid of the risks the surgeries posed and Angela harassed him by saying that she will get hit on more after she looks better.

Angela got to a very toxic level of verbal abuse on this week’s episode as she screamed at Michael, and said that she wants a divorce.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.