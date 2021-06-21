90 Day Fiance: Did Angela really break up with Michael?

Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

TLC viewers are not surprised when they see Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? lose her cool with Michael Ilesanami, whether it be in Nigeria, at a doctor’s office, or in this case, in a cell phone repair store.

Angela had one goal on Sunday’s all-new episode which was to figure out how to legally hack her husband’s cell phone so she could track him. Spoiler, there is no legal way to do it and the poor salesman didn’t hear the end of it from the angry Georgia peach.

Angela Deem freaked out in a cell phone store

The meemaw explained to the camera crew that she was fed up with Michael and his quiet ways. During her tirade in the cell phone store, she cursed at and threatened her husband, ultimately telling the Nigerian she wanted a divorce.

Some viewers feel that Angela has changed after her gastric sleeve surgery which has gifted her a slimmer figure. The couple married in Nigeria back on January 27, 2020, but their relationship has been anything but wedded bliss.

90 Day Fiance fans have been patiently waiting for Michael to be granted a visa so he could arrive in the United States. Followers of the duo thought this would be their season but it looks like there is another setback.

Michael did not want Angela to have surgery

Michael made it clear he was not supportive of his wife’s decision to opt for a breast augmentation surgery on top of the gastric sleeve. Instead, he wanted the money to go towards having a child. But, as fans already know Angela isn’t in the mood for toting around another offspring at her age.

Fans can’t help but ask the question, did Angela break up with Michael? The short and sweet answer is we don’t know because TLC and Sharp entertainment make their talent sign lengthy NDA’s which forbids either one to talk about their relationship.

Are Michael and Angela still together?

What we do know is Angela is putting herself first and prioritizing her health. The TLC personality has tried and failed to stop smoking, started to drink green smoothies, and even exercise.

We also know that Michael has been absent as of late and refuses to answer the constant barrage of phone calls. When he does decide to bravely answer he can hardly get in a word edge-wise while his bride yells down the receiver at him.

Angela may have the ultimate goal to dump Michael but it would be an epic plot twist! The carer has worked tirelessly for years to be able to get her husband to the USA and it seems odd that she would just throw all that hard work away.

As recently as May, Angela posted a picture of herself with Michael and his mother, wishing her mother-in-law a happy Mother’s Day. So it’s safe to say that they are probably still together at this point.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.