90 Day Fiance: Andrew flaunts weight loss by putting on the pants and vest he wore at the Tell All

Andrew has lost a lot of weight since appearing on 90 Day Fiance and he flaunted his appearance on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance, Andrew Kenton has lost a lot of weight and flaunted his new body on Instagram by putting on the clothes he wore at the Tell All, which were noticeably large on him.

Andrew didn’t specify what his weight loss was attributed to but was acting very proud of his accomplishment. He has an active job taking care of little kids and running a daycare. He’s also been traveling a lot more since his time on 90 Day Fiance which could both attribute to his weight loss.

Andrew has drawn a lot of sharp criticism for his portrayal on 90 Day Fiance and how he came off as controling, manipulative, and arrogant, but he has not been dwelling on the negative and actively interacts with the fans who support him.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Andrew’s weight loss is significant

Andrew visibly looks a few sizes smaller and appears to be swimming in the clothes that once fit him perfectly just last year. Andrew has changed other aspects of his look since 90 Day Fiance and fields a lot of questions about his hair, which he usually wears down and flowing now.

On the Tell All, Andrew wore a black vest, pinstriped shirt with an ornamental tie, and blue slacks. In the video he posted to his story about his weight loss, he had on the vest and the slacks from the Tell All.

Andrew’s much slimmer frame must have taken a lot of work to achieve, although he never posts gym or food videos, so how he was able to attain his new figure is under speculation. He previously posted a shirtless picture where he says he lost 100 pounds but did not disclose how he did it there either.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Andrew shared his weight loss success with his followers on Instagram. Pic credit: @kinddragondrew/Instagram

Andrew has been given a rough time post 90 Day Fiance fame

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance Andrew has complained that he was given a bad edit and has gotten into several fights with fans and fellow 90 Day cast members online.

He and Amira have not talked since their breakup and Andrew has been focused on himself and has been doing a bit of traveling.

It is unclear whether he will be featured within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again, or even if he would be willing to do a spinoff after the negative attention he received.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.