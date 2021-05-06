90 Day Fiance: Andrew Kenton shows off massive 100-lb. weight loss in shirtless snap

Andrew Kenton stunned fans with a shirtless snap shared with his Instagram account. Pic credit: @andrewkenton/Instagram

Andrew Kenton stunned 90 Day Fiance fans with a shirtless snap where he showed off a massive 100-lb weight loss.

The 90 Day Fiance star uploaded the new snap to his Instagram account and added a lengthy caption where he explained how he managed to achieve such an amazing feat.

Andrew stood in what appeared to be his bathroom for the photo.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Today I stepped on the scale and discovered I am 100 pounds down from my heaviest point,” Andrew wrote.

“I know I have a long road ahead on my fitness journey, but each milestone just inspires me even more. A year ago I could have never taken a shirtless photo, many will say I still shouldn’t, the jackals will have their fun, but I am going to celebrate every milestone,” he explained.

“I have more energy, better health, and a far better quality of life, I may not be anywhere near Arnold Schwarzenegger but I want to be proud of this accomplishment!” concluded Andrew.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Andrew showed off his trimmer physique

Andrew took a mirror selfie where he showed off his torso. Fans could see a towel bar and the white tile trim of his bathroom.

Fans shared positive remarks towards Andrew’s achievements in the comments section of the post.

They appeared to have overlooked his bad behavior in his former relationship with Amira Lollysa. Andrew and Amira, who had one of the most toxic of relationships of Season 8, had planned to get married but ended their engagement toward the end of the season.

Amira claimed that Andrew was putting pressure on her to get pregnant as soon as she got to the United States. In turn, Andrew said that Amira asked for money from him before she even arrived.

It was later revealed during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All that Amira was already dating another American man, allowing fans to sympathize with the daycare owner who initially had a bad reputation with viewers.

90 Day Fiance fans reacted to his shirtless snap

Andrew’s Instagram followers appeared to react positively to his shirtless snap.

“Completely awesome!!!! I’ve lost 164 pounds….trying on jeans from a regular store…not a plus size store…and they fit?!!! Wow, what an amazing feeling. Also, realizing you hit 100 pounds lost feels SO f**king good!!! Congrats man!!!” wrote one follower who added praise and clapping hands emoji to punctuate their post.

Andrew Kenton fans were quite supportive of the 90 Day Fiancé star’s impressive weight loss. Pic credit: @andrewkenton/Instagram

“Proud of you friend! People confuse body shaming with body health. And you look full of energy and ready to keep your path to a long life.” wrote a second follower.

90 Day Fiancé is currently on hiatus.