90 Day Fiance: Andrew Kenton says Amira’s behavior at the Tell All was ‘very confusing’

Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa started Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance engaged and happy.

By the end of the season, their relationship was over and fans had lots of unanswered questions.

Viewers were hoping that the couple would connect the dots about what really happened between them at the Tell All.

However, they never had a chance to confront each other.

Amira refused to face her ex despite being thousands of miles away.

When Andrew found out that he would not be allowed to interact with his ex, he angrily left the Tell All set.

Andrew says Amira’s behavior was confusing

Amira was able to speak her piece during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All and she made some claims against her ex.

Fans were outraged as they watched Amira get detained in Mexico City while trying to get to America.

She then tried another loophole at Andrew’s suggestion which included entering the U.S from Serbia where she had to quarantine for several days.

Despite all of that, the couple broke up before Amira could eventually enter the U.S.

During the Tell All, she appeared upset that Andrew had ended communication with her after their breakup.

The brunette beauty claimed that she returned the ring at his request and even sent gifts for his family, but never even received a thank you.

However, during an interview with In Touch, the 33-year-old admitted to being confused by Amira’s behavior.

“If she was expecting a thank you for that, I am willing to talk. We were willing to communicate,” explained Andrew.

“She was the one that didn’t want to communicate in that regard. So it’s very confusing.”

Andrew says he made a lot of effort during Amira’s detainment

The 90 Day Fiance star got tons of backlash from viewers regarding his behavior when Amira was detained in Mexico City.

It appeared as if he didn’t do much to try and help while she was locked up and confused about what was happening.

However, Andrew claimed that he did all he could to try and help the 29-year-old during her detainment.

“Yeah, I did indeed try to help her,” confessed the California native. “I had translators calling the airport. We looked around, we got a hold of all the detention centers inside of Mexico City, [and also] contacted the French embassy.”

He continued, “I’ve even posted on my Instagram conversations that I’ve had with the translators in which we were working through the various problems and so ultimately yeah there was a lot of effort made.”

As for the scenes where Andrew appeared to be on vacation while Amira was going through a nightmare, it seems the editing was at fault for that.

The reality TV personality said that scene happened “well after the fact” when Amira was already back home in France.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.