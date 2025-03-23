90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto reveals ‘nicest’ castmate from the franchise

Stephanie Matto is speaking out now that she is legally permitted to do so.

The former reality TV star first appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

She made franchise history when she and her then-girlfriend, Erika Owens, became the first same-sex couple to share their storyline with viewers.

Stephanie later appeared in multiple spin-offs, including 90 Day: The Single Life, Pillow Talk, and 90 Day Diaries.

Following her reality TV stint, Stephanie made headlines for her controversial career choices, namely selling farts in a jar.

But now that she’s been away from the small screen for several years, her NDA (non-disclosure agreement) has expired, and she’s speaking out about everything she’s had to keep under wraps for so long.

Stephanie took to YouTube and recorded a video titled “My NDA Expired & I’m SPILLING the tea on 90-Day Fiance.”

In her video, Stephanie fielded fan questions and talked about her experience on 90 Day Fiance.

Stephanie calls out 90 Day Fiance cast members who think they’re ‘celebrities’

One of Stephanie’s followers asked her to name the nicest people from the franchise and share whether she still keeps in touch with any former castmates.

While Stephanie said she doesn’t stay in touch with many cast members, she did imply that quite a few of them have allowed their reality TV fame to go to their heads.

Stephanie told her followers that there is a “good handful” of former cast members who think they’re celebrities and “walk around with [an] attitude” after being followed by cameras and having their hair and makeup done.

“It’s like, come on, guys, we were on f****** 90 Day Fiance. We’re not… we’re not like Oscar-winning actors,” she added.

Stephanie said being followed around like a celebrity makes some cast members feel they’re “up on some pedestal when actually you’re not.”

“That being said, there are some 90 Day Fiance cast members who are super real, super chill,” Stephanie continued.

Stephanie then named the one “nice” cast member who immediately came to mind: Ariela Weinberg. “[I] just really like this girl. We talk, we’ve hung out a couple of times, and I can tell you, she’s one of the nicest, even though her edit has not been so favorable.”

Stephanie called out the show’s “manipulation,” accusing producers of making viewers believe someone is a bad person when, in fact, they may be the victim, hinting that is the case with Ariela.

90 Day Fiance alum remains tight-lipped when asked about the ‘most fake’ cast member

A follower asked Stephanie to name the “most fake” cast member she’s met.

Admittedly, Stephanie didn’t want to name names, but she hinted that she worked with one particular castmate who rubbed her the wrong way.

“I really don’t wanna call anybody out however, there was one cast member that I briefly worked with who is extremely two-faced and would act like my friend to my face, but then would go behind my back and say awful things,” Stephanie shared.

Stephanie responds to a fan. Pic credit: @stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie shares how much she earned filming for 90 Day Fiance and its spin-offs

In addition to discussing fellow cast members, Stephanie also opened up about how much she was paid to appear on 90 Day Fiance.

She confessed, “You do not make a lot of money being on reality television.”

Stephanie estimated she made $1,000 to $2,000 per episode. She added that cast members who appear in repeat spin-offs are given a pay raise.

For her appearance on Pillow Talk, Stephanie says she was making around $1,500 per episode.

Stephanie did some rough math and said a season with 10 to 15 episodes earned her about $30,000 for a year’s worth of filming.

“In most places in this country, you cannot survive off of that. So, yeah, you don’t get rich from being on reality television,” Stephanie said.

“But, the smart ones do get rich afterward because they use their exposure and their, like, 15 minutes of fame to launch a brand,” she continued, “Or, you know, make money through a special spicy site, which is what I did.”

