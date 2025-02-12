Ariela Weinberg says she joined 90 Day Fiance to ‘create a platform’ for Biniyam’s career

Ariela Weinberg never wanted to be famous.

According to the 90 Day Fiance star, she joined the franchise for another reason entirely.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality recently opened up about joining the franchise.

In response to a social media user’s comment, Ariela revealed that the reason she signed up for 90 Day Fiance was to boost her husband, Biniyam Shibre’s, career.

“We went on TV to help create a platform for Bini’s career,” Ariela wrote. “I was never interested in being famous. I am very camera shy.”

Ariela is ‘the brains’ behind Biniyam’s career

According to Ariela, she is responsible for Biniyam’s gig applications and arranging his MMA fights and all of his other performances.

“He brings the [brawn] and the talent and I am the brains behind the operation,” she explained.

In addition to getting Biniyam work, Ariela says she also writes and updates his resumes, gets him where he needs to be on time, monitors his diet, sets up and attends all of his business meetings, negotiates deals and contracts, and “susses out” real opportunities from fake ones.

Ariela added that viewers “may not like” her on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs, but she has been “caring for and helping” Biniyam to “accomplish his dreams” for the last six years.

“And I am damn proud of him and myself,” Ariela continued.

“At the end of the day, our platform was made possible by people like you caring enough to follow,” Ariela added. “Thank you for that.”

Ariela gives Biniyam’s Super Bowl performance a shoutout

The Ethiopian native’s latest gig (seemingly made possible by Ariela) was his appearance during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ariela supported her estranged husband in her Instagram Stories.

The New Jersey native posted several photos of Biniyam performing and proclaimed she was “So so so proud” of her husband.

Ariela and Biniyam are facing a ‘difficult life-changing decision’ in their marriage

Ariela’s show of support comes amid major trouble in her and Biniyam’s marriage.

They began their 90 Day Fiance journey in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and continued sharing their storyline in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance fans are currently watching their storyline continue to play out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Ariela is having trouble buying Biniyam’s apologies for his infidelity and thinks his attempts at reconciliation are insincere.

Likewise, Biniyam is fed up with Ariela’s controlling nature and has revoked affection.

Episode synopses for the remaining episodes in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort indicate that Ariela and Biniyam’s trip to the marriage retreat may have been futile.

As IMDb.com reports, Episode 12 teases, “Ari fears her relationship with Bini is over.”

Then, in Episode 13, “Ari and Bini make a difficult life-changing decision.”

The episode synopsis for this season’s finale, Episode 17, Peace at Last, doesn’t spoil any couples’ storylines, only revealing that “Some couples renew their vows and others part ways at the recommitment ceremony.”

Ariela and Biniyam have left 90 Day Fiance fans guessing

Will Ariela and Biniyam renew their vows or part ways? It’s hard to say at this point.

Their Instagram activity implies that things aren’t exactly copacetic in their marriage.

Most of their posts center around themselves and/or their son, Aviel, and not them as a couple.

The last time they appeared together on Instagram was in September 2023.

The post, shared on Biniyam, Ariela, and Aviel’s Instagram feeds, featured a carousel of photos, including the couple and their son.

Biniyam wrote in the accompanying caption, “Happy birthday to my wife🌹🎂 ፡ 🎂🌹,” and added the hashtags #happybirthday, #happy, #family. and #love.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.