90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger resurfaces online with Azan Tefou, sparks death rumors

Nicole Nafziger is at it again.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum is notorious for posting photos with misleading headlines implying that people have died.

Her critics have continuously bashed her for sharing clickbait on social media, but she doesn’t seem bothered by the criticism, because she’s still doing it.

Her latest stunt involved a two-part scam in which she inferred that her ex-fiance, Azan Tefou, had passed away.

Nicole took to her Instagram Story to share a black-and-white photo of herself and her former husband-to-be.

Nicole smiled in the snap, putting her arms around Azan, who smiled slightly in the photo.

In a caption above the pic, Nicole added the hashtag, “RIP.”

“I AM DEVASTATED TO CONFIRM HE PASSED AWAY 💔,” she added.

Nicole Nafziger tried to get her followers to click on the link to a clickbait article unrelated to her ex, Azan. Pic credit: @alwayssnicole/Instagram

Below the captions, Nicole included a link that read, “Click here.”

Then, on her Instagram feed, Nicole shared a permanent post with the same photo from her Story.

This time, Nicole changed up the caption a bit to read, “#RIP I am absolutely shattered and heartbroken to confirm he died 💔 #LinkInBio.”

Nicole tried to mislead her followers

Nicole’s deceptive link in her Story and bio takes her followers to an article dated September 2024.

The article is unrelated to Azan and lists celebrities who died last year.

Nicole has previously come under fire for sharing clickbait

Nicole is no stranger to posting clickbait on social media – she’s a repeat offender.

Nicole’s last deceitful maneuver involving clickbait occurred in June 2024.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nicole implied that she had died in a similar post, including a photo of herself and the hashtag “RIP.”

Critics deemed Nicole’s antics unscrupulous, slamming her for “scamming” people and chasing attention.

Nicole infuriated her followers when she used her daughter, May, to promote online “sick clicks.”

In April 2024, Nicole uploaded a throwback pic of herself and May, hinting that little May was in trouble.

In the caption of the photo she posted on Instagram, “Pray for May 💔🙏❤.”

Although it may seem that Nicole is directly sharing deceiving headlines to make a buck, companies often handle the posting on a client’s behalf.

The clients are then compensated for allowing the company to use their social media accounts to post links to their sites, but of course, the client must permit them to do so.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.