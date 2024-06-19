90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger sparks rumors she’s dead — Here’s what’s going on

Nicole Nafziger has no shame in her clickbait game.

The reality TV alum is at it again; this time, she has the 90 Day Fiance universe wondering about her well-being.

Nicole’s Instagram account made it appear as though she passed away.

The 30-year-old single mom of one shared a post to her Instagram feed and her Instagram Story, both insinuating that she has died.

In the post on her feed, Nicole uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself with one hand resting under her chin, set to the tune Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy.

Seemingly, the photo was a still shot from a 90 Day Fiance Season 4 scene, in which she starred alongside her then-fiance, Azan Tefou.

Nicole Nafziger’s posts read ‘RIP She is Dead’

The caption of the post was ominous, reading, “#RIP 💔 to share SHE IS DEAD 💔 #LinkInBio.”

Then, in her Instagram Story, the Bradenton, Florida native uploaded the same photo, this time with the hashtag #RIP and a caption banner reading, “💔 TO SHARE SHE IS DEAD 💔.”

At the bottom of the image, also set to the same song as the post on her feed, Nicole used red arrows to direct her followers to click on a link that read, “💔 #RIP 💔.”

As it turns out, we saved you the trouble by clicking on the link for ourselves, and you’ll be relieved to hear that it has nothing to do with Nicole’s death.

Instead, the article features a list of celebrities who have died in 2024.

Apparently, Nicole’s posts were nothing more than a death hoax as a way to earn her some extra cash.

90 Day Fiance viewers lash out at Nicole: ‘Shame on you’

Nicole disabled comments on her cryptic post, but her critics still aimed their detestation at her in the comments section of a previous post dated August 2023.

Nicole’s critics accused her of posting the links for attention and put her on blast for insinuating such a thing.

“She’s still wanting attention GTFU,” read one of the comments. “Why post horrible stuff you’re DEad and you have a baby girl 😮 sad [sad] @alwayssnicole.”

Another disparager called Nicole’s posts “totally bulls**t,” adding, “U should be ashamed of yourself posting that your dead ur absolutely horrible.”

“Ur a scamming idiot,” added @la_c_eyy_.

Others called out Nicole’s “unforgivable and disgusting behavior” and begged her to quit scamming people with her “click bait crap.”

While there’s no way to prove it, it appears that Nicole is alive and well.

This isn’t the first time Nicole has posted concerning clickbait

Many reality TV stars have stooped to sharing cryptic headlines as a way to garner clicks and get paid. In fact, Nicole is a repeat offender.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nicole was criticized for posting clickbait about fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Jason Hitch’s death.

Nicole later apologized, explaining that she doesn’t personally upload the clickbait links, but rather, the company that pays her to post articles was the responsible party.

Nicole struck again earlier this year when she shared clickbait articles insinuating that her daughter, May, was in danger.

Nicole has since removed the post from her Instagram feed, likely due to the harsh backlash she received for involving her young daughter in her money-making schemes.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.