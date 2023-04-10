Nicole Nafziger hit the pool with daughter May for Easter weekend

It’s been a long time since 90 Day Fiance fans heard from Nicole Nafziger.

In fact, prior to her latest social media share, fans of the TLC reality star hadn’t seen an update since November 2022, when Nicole posed in a trucker hat with her hoodie up, giving fans only a glimpse of her face and some of her famously blonde hair.

But now Nicole is back, and it looks like she thoroughly enjoyed her Easter weekend, kicking it off with a splash in the pool alongside her daughter May, who is getting big fast.

It seems like just yesterday that TLC viewers couldn’t get enough of baby May and couldn’t stop talking about Nicole and Azan’s often controversial love affair.

Who can forget Nicole traipsing across the world in an effort to win over Azan, even ending up trapped in Morocco for months after the start of the pandemic and leaving May home with her parents for months while she tried to get back?

Nicole’s time on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs was controversial, with many viewers disagreeing with most, if not all, of her choices and often taking aim at her ex, Azan. One thing never waivered, though, and that is the viewers’ love of her little girl.

Now, May is 8 years old and adorable as ever, proving yet again to be the apple of her proud mom’s eye.

Nicole Nafziger enjoys a dip in the pool with her daughter

In the rare photo shared on Instagram, Nicole and May were all smiles as they took a break from swimming to take a selfie that included cat ears and a black heart on Nicole’s nose courtesy of a Snapchat filter.

Both of them were soaking wet for the snap and still in the pool on what appeared to be a perfectly cloudy yet sunny day.

She captioned the snap, “Time for our pool selfie ✌🏻”

In the three days since Nicole posted her first photo of 2023, she quickly racked up more than 7,800 likes — not bad considering the 90 Day Fiance alum rarely updates fans, despite having 661,000 of them on Instagram alone.

90 Day Fiance fans love seeing May grow up

Only a handful of photos of May have been shared on Instagram over the past year, with most of them being taken from the pool.

That’s always been a favorite place for both Nicole and May, as they love soaking up the sun and enjoying the cool water in her parents’ Florida backyard.

Another notable photo of Nicole and May was posted in June 2022 during a trip to Disney Springs.

Though she only shared one snap, Nicole uploaded a selfie of the pair as they hit up the Orlando hot spot.

Since that time, May has certainly gotten taller, and her hair is much longer, but she still has her adorable baby face.

90 Day Fiance fans still love Nicole’s daughter, May. Pic credit: @alwayssnicole/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans gushing over May in the comments section has been a recurring theme every time Nicole shares a photo of her young daughter — even though she doesn’t share very often anymore.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.