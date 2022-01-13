90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger opens up about ‘the ache of loneliness’ after split from Azan Tefou

Nicole Nafziger has been feeling lonely after her split from Azan Tefou. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger recently opened up about feeling lonely following her split from longtime boyfriend Azan Tefou. It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former couple who we first met on Season 4 of the popular TLC show.

From the very beginning, viewers felt the pair were not compatible and had too many differences to make the relationship work. Nicole was a single mom living in the U.S and working to take care of her daughter, May, while Azan lived in Morroco and didn’t have much to his name.

Pretty soon it became apparent that Nicole was the one footing the bill for Azan’s expenses and even her family members grew concerned about their relationship. Their long-distance romance continued to play out during another season of 90 Day Fiance and Nicole and Azan even got engaged.

However, in July 2021 the TLC star announced their split and it appears she’s been single ever since. But Nicole might be ready to meet someone new because she just admitted to feeling lonely.

Nicole Nafziger gets vulnerable on social media

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared a message on her Instagram story and admitted to feeling lonely following her split from Azan.

In the post, Nicole told followers that she was looking forward to going back to school and that she’s taking things one step at a time.

However, further on in the message Nicole got vulnerable and said she wanted to open up so that other people in similar positions can know that they are not alone.

“First semester of going back to school was more than I anticipated,” revealed Nicole. “One step at a time is what my friends remind me to do. Not really what was on my mind but is this the place to really air out your feelings?”

She added “I used to post things like this all the time. Idk, maybe a way to share how I’m feeling so others know that they’re not alone.”

Pic credit:@alwayssnicole/Instagram

Nicole Nafziger opens up about loneliness after split fromAzan Tefou

The 90 Day Fiance star appeared happy on social media a few days ago when she posted photos enjoying the holidays with her daughter May and other family members.

However, in her Instagram message, Nicole revealed that she’s been in a dark place but she’s trying to remain positive.

“I’ve been trying to stay more positive and keep myself out of that dark place we go sometimes,” admitted Nicole. “But tonight I got an ache of loneliness.”

“One day I hope to find my perfect mate and find my path I’m just trying to make it through day by day,” she added.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.