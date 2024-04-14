90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger using daughter May for ‘despicable’ scam: ‘This girl needs some serious help’

Nicole Nafziger has been lying low since her 90 Day Fiance debut, but the former TLC star has found herself in some hot water on social media.

During Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Nicole was introduced to us as a 22-year-old single mom from Bradenton, Florida.

Nicole met her Moroccan fiance, Azan Tefou, on a dating app, and their international storyline played out during their time on TLC’s flagship series.

Another main character in Nicole’s story was her daughter, May, who was just a toddler when Season 4 aired in 2019.

May is growing up quickly these days, and it seems that she’s thriving now as a school-aged little girl, judging by the last time we saw her on Nicole’s Instagram feed.

These days, Nicole’s social media activity is sending the message that May’s life is in danger, but it seems that it’s all a scam.

Nicole Nafziger uses daughter May to promote ‘sick clicks’

This week, 90 Day Fiance fan page @90dayfianceupdate shared a screenshot of Nicole’s recent Instagram Story, which featured a seriously misleading headline.

It included a photo of Nicole and May at a much younger age. The caption above their photo read, “Pray for May 💔🙏❤,” and there was a link at the bottom of the image.

The link, which is currently featured in Nicole’s Instagram bio, takes readers to an article from 2020 titled “Nicole Nafziger Confirms When She’ll Be Returning Home to Daughter.”

Nicole also shared the link in her Instagram feed, using the same photo of herself and May with the caption, “PRAY FOR MAY 💔🙏❤️ #LinkInBio.”

As @90dayfianceupdate wrote in their caption, “NO SHAME IN HER GAME (MAY IS FINE) Nicole Nafziger back to her scamming ways… using her daughter for sick clicks… she wants you to click link to see what you have to pray for May about.”

“Spoiler: It’s an old 2020 article about her and Azan, nothing about her daughter- It is despicable. Her comment section is turned off on this post. Weigh in..”

90 Day Fiance viewers did indeed weigh in, taking to the comments section of @90dayfianceupdate’s post, where they took aim at Nicole.

90 Day Fiance critics slam Nicole’s clickbait

“This girl needs some serious help,” declared one of Nicole’s critics.

Another hypothesized that perhaps Nicole has been texting Mary DeNuccio and teaming up to scam people.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupate/Instagram

“She is starving for attention,” added @raindropsndreams.

Others commiserated with May, noting that she got “bad luck of the draw” in the parenting department and hoping that “hopefully her mother snaps out of it.”

Nicole isn’t the first reality TV personality to use clickbait to earn some extra cash, and she certainly won’t be the last — in fact, Nicole is a repeat offender.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nicole was guilty of using fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Jason Hitch’s death as clickbait, something his ex-wife Cassia Tavares called a “new low.”

Shortly afterward, Nicole issued an apology to her Instagram followers, claiming that she wasn’t aware of what was being posted since the company that pays her to post the articles uploads them on her behalf.

“I would like to publicly apologize for the clickbait link that was posted to my profile yesterday,” Nicole told her followers.

“A company posts those straight to my account and don’t always tell me the nature of the post. Of course that is no excuse,” Nicole continued, also directly apologizing to Cassia and Jason’s family for posting the tragic news.

