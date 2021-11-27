90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg gets compared to Larissa Lima in latest photo

Deavan Clegg looks completely different from her time on TLC spin-off 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg looks unrecognizable in recent photos drawing comparisons to Larissa Lima.

The Salt Lake City resident appeared on two seasons of The Other Way with her ex-partner Jihoon Lee.

She became pregnant after a brief relationship with Lee, and they got engaged and welcomed a son Taeyang.

Despite their relationship struggles and language barrier, they got married on the series. Deavan, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, returned in the Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to raise her newborn with Jihoon in South Korea.

However, the couple announced their split before the series concluded and have since made serious allegations against each other.

In late 2020, Deavan moved on from her marriage and has been dating American actor Topher Park, who is of South Korean descent.

90 Day Fiance viewers couldn’t help but notice the former TLC star looks completely different from her days on the series.

Deavan Cleggs draws comparisons to Larissa Lima

Her ever-changing lips have always been a point of discussion, however, her new look has drawn comparisons to plastic surgery queen Larissa Lima.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to a photo of Deavan at Disneyland with Topher and her two children.

One commenter took a dig at controversial TLC star Larissa Lima, who lives in the United States without her children, claiming to have mistaken the Brazilian for Deavan.

“Fu****g thought that was Larissa finally reunited with her kids,” he wrote.

Another observer said the former 90 Day Fiance star is unrecognizable in the photo while another concluded the reality TV series promotes cosmetic surgery.

“Didn’t recognize her at all 😂,” one wrote with another, adding, “This show promotes plastic surgery.”

Another comment referenced an infamous moment on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when Deavan’s daughter Drascilla took off running.

“Wait, we don’t see a picture of her daughter running away??,” the person wrote.

Another commenter who confused Deavan for Larissa, said the Brazilian reality TV star’s two children would be older.

“Larissa’s kids would be a lot older than that but it did kind [of] look like her,” the observer wrote.

Deavan reveals how she celebrated Thanksgiving with Topher

The former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared a sweet family photo with Topher Park and her two children from previous relationships.

She revealed they decided to celebrate their birthdays together by taking the children to Disneyland.

“This year, we decided to combine both of our birthdays and make it a trip to remember by taking the kids to Disneyland for the very first time.”

In the Instagram post, she also spoke about her memories of when her parents took her to Disneyland and how she wanted to recreate it for her kids.