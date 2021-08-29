Larissa Lima lashes out after being questioned about bringing her kids to the U.S.

Larissa Lima claps back at a woman who asked about her kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Lima just put one social media user in her place for mentioning her kids. And the former TLC star had a few more words for the haters who constantly send her negative messages.

Larissa has been getting a lot of backlash as she continues to transform her body. She’s gone through several surgeries in the past and has made it clear that she’s not done yet.

It’s not clear just how much Larissa has spent on cosmetic procedures but she has confessed to paying for them with the money she makes from her OnlyFans account. However, one social media user recently asked why she doesn’t use her money to bring her kids to the U.S. and the brunette beauty clapped back.

Larissa Lima lashes out after being asked about her kids

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum is certainly no stranger to criticism and she usually takes it in stride. However, one social media just learned that it’s a different case when it comes to Larissa’s kids.

Larissa recently opened up her Instagram Story for fans to ask questions and a lot of them were about her recent surgeries. However, one person went off-topic and asked Larissa about her children.

“Why don’t you spend your money on getting your kids to the US with you?” the person queried.

“Clearly you don’t know anything about [the] immigration process,” the Brazilian native responded. “If you know, you will know that [it doesn’t] matter how much money I have you need [to] wait [for] the immigration process [to] be done.”

“Second, my kids [aren’t] your problem so don’t be worried where they live, when they will come,” added Larissa.

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima has a message for the haters

Larissa continued to air her frustration at the hate she receives on social media.

In another Instagram post, Larissa was sent some words of positivity by one of her followers who told her to “F the haters.”

However, Larissa made it clear that she has no problem blocking the nasty commenters and she noted that the majority of backlash she receives is from 90 Day Fiance viewers.

“Be on a tv show that majority of [the] audience are women is already a huge offense,” wrote Larissa. “I always say to other at members don’t let them get you. Not 90 Day Fiance fans( the toxic ones) and block, block.”

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

She added, “Don’t let people behind fake accounts say, express their rage against you, block any kind of negativity. Some women are very hateful in the US I [had no] idea until [I was] on television.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.