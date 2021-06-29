90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s mom Elicia speaks on kidnapping attempt which led to Deavan’s move to South Korea

Deavan Clegg’s mom talks about her attempted kidnapping. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg has apparently been through quite a traumatic experience a few years ago, and now her mom Elicia is sharing more details about it.

In 2019 Deavan recounted an incident where she accused a family member of trying to kidnap her. At the time, Deavan was pregnant with her second child Taeyang and the 25-year-old told fans that it led to her decision to move to South Korea and live with Taeyang’s father Jihoon Lee.

While some people may not have believed Deavan’s narrative about her near-abduction, her mom Elicia is backing up her claims.

Elicia Clegg dishes on sister who tried to kidnap Deavan Clegg

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star’s mom took to Instagram Live recently to clear up some details about her daughter and answer questions from fans as well.

During the video, Elicia backed up Deavan’s story about a near abduction by her aunt, Melissa who was on drugs at the time of the incident. It seems Melissa was in desperate need of money and that’s why she tried to abduct the pregnant TLC star. This reportedly occurred after Melissa’s initial attempt of getting money from her own husband fell through.

“So my sister Melissa…what started it all, she took my nephew and niece in a high-speed chase in the car…” explained Elicia. “[She] went to my brother-in-law… demanding for money. She started ripping down his pants, beating on him and the police were called. And if it hadn’t been for my nephew filming it, my brother-in-law would have gone to jail.”

Elicia shared that her sister was later arrested, but she didn’t stay in jail for very long, and it seems she hatched a plan upon her release which involved kidnapping Deavan Clegg.

Elicia talks Deavan Clegg’s attempted kidnapping

During her Instagram Live video, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member continued to dish about her troubled sister and dished on her daughter’s near kidnapping.

“So she[Melissa] got out of jail and she did that to Deavan, it really did happen,” remarked Elicia. “It was terrifying, we have witnesses, we have video camera of it.”

Deavan’s mom noted that the police were informed of the incident but explained that Deavan did not need to press charges because Melissa was already in big trouble with the law stemming from the incident with her husband and kids.

“Deavan didn’t have to press charges because she [Melissa] was already going to go to jail for a long time for abusing–domestic abuse in front of minors… And then Melissa got away with it. I mean this is a year-long thing that I was dealing with…oh my God you guys have no idea.”

After the incident, Deavan no longer felt safe and that led to her move to South Korea at the time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.