Larissa from 90 Day Fiance just compared herself to a doll after recent plastic surgery

Larissa Dos Santos Lima from 90 Day Fiance is the cast member fans just can’t help but keep rooting for.

Larissa recently shared a shocking comparison that left fans a bit concerned. The Brazilian beauty shared that she was finally starting to look like a real-life doll.

90 Day Fiance fans will recall that when Larissa was married to Colt, she told cameras that the Las Vegas Native was a sex maniac who wanted it ten times a day.

At one point, Larissa even yelled to the cameras, “Sex with Colt is a disaster. I’m not a blow-up doll.”

Larissa is loving her full body transformation

Now it looks like Larissa is more than happy to be compared with the likes of a doll after she invested her time and money getting multiple plastic surgeries in the past few years.

Larissa took to her Instagram Story to share an eerie comparison between a mannequin and herself. Both had matching brown hair and were dressed in lingerie.

Larissa may have found a new body double

The resemblance was uncanny, and it looked like Larissa was almost poking fun at herself.

The 90 Day Fiance star then wrote, “You guys asked for this[.] Now accept the evolution…”

The mother of two also shared that she had lost another 15 pounds asking, “Am I a blow uppe dolly?”

In the same post, Larissa tried to upsell herself and her website revealing fans could see exclusive content on her Twitter.

Larissa is still under a 90 Day Fiance contract

Recently, Larissa shared an update after being fired from 90 Day Fiance exactly a year ago. She revealed she wanted to be free to move on and let go of her contract.

90 Day Fiance followers will recall Larissa from fired after posting videos of herself on CamSoda.

Since leaving the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Larissa has thrown herself into making her body over and just revealed she upgraded her breasts to a larger size.

Larissa has undergone several cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, a boob job, liposuction, tummy tuck, fat transfer, Botox, butt augmentation, and lip injections.

The 90 Day Fiance starlet has made it clear she has no intention of stopping and is already looking into possibly enlarging her boobs once more in the near future.

For Larissa, bigger is certainly better, and it looks like the same mantra goes for looking like a Barbie doll.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.