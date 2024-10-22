16 and Pregnant Star Autumn Crittendon cause of death revealed

Autumn Crittendon, a former cast member of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, tragically passed away in July 2024 at the age of 27.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, at the time of her death, Henrico County Police Department had launched an investigation into the circumstances.

Reports suggested that she had been grappling with several serious health conditions.

Some of these include diabetes, kidney issues, and high blood pressure, which may have contributed to her overall decline in health leading up to her untimely passing.

According to TMZ, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed that her cause of death was an accidental overdose due to fentanyl and para-fluoro fentanyl toxicity, both potent synthetic opioids.

This revelation has added her name to the growing list of individuals who have fallen victim to the devastating opioid crisis in the United States.

Autumn Crittendon was found unconscious at her home

Crittendon was found unresponsive in her home in Henrico County, Virginia, where she lived with her three children, mother, and stepfather. Paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate her using CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead on July 20, 2023.

The former reality star was featured in the fifth season of 16 and Pregnant, which aired in 2014, where her journey through young motherhood was documented.

She gave birth to her eldest son, Drake, while filming the show and later had two more children. Autumn’s appearance on the show captured the struggles of teen pregnancy, but her life took a heartbreaking turn in her late 20s.

Crittendon had a close and loving relationship with Drake, who was born during her time on 16 and Pregnant. The show documented her experience as a teenage mother navigating the challenges of raising Drake, often without consistent support from his father, Dustin Franklin.

Despite the difficulties, Autumn was deeply devoted to her son, and after the show, she remained determined to provide for him and her other children.

Autumn Crittendon joins growing list of fentanyl overdoses

The investigation into her death classified it as accidental. Still, it highlights the increasing number of fatalities caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which continue to fuel the overdose epidemic across the U.S.

These drugs are highly potent and often mixed with other substances, increasing the risk of accidental overdose.

Crittendon’s passing is a sobering reminder of the widespread opioid crisis, which affects individuals from all walks of life, including those who find themselves in the spotlight.